Hyland names Susan deCathelineau Chief Customer Success Officer

Prior to her promotion, deCathelineau led Hyland Healthcare as Senior Vice President of Global Healthcare Sales and Services. Throughout her 14-year tenure at Hyland, deCathelineau prioritized providing remarkable customer experiences, and became a true advocate for customers while supporting tremendous growth within Hyland Healthcare's industry practice. Her more than 20 years of technology, healthcare and leadership experience will help align Hyland's technology and business strategies with customers' needs – bolstering Hyland's customer experience initiatives and helping customers gain maximum value from their technology investments.

"We are living in the age of the customer. Customer Success is a critical element in helping our customers maximize their adoption and investment of the Hyland platform and acts as a natural evolution of our existing customer experience and customer service initiatives," said McQuiston. "With a proven track record of success and relentless focus on and advocacy for our customers, Susan is the ideal fit for this role. She and the members of our Customer Success team will serve as the voice of the customer internally at Hyland. I congratulate her and know she will work tirelessly to ensure our customers are on the right path to success."

"I'm elated to expand on my passion of proactively helping customers achieve their digital transformation goals. I look forward to channeling the voice of our customers and building a proactive strategy to deliver insights to help them derive the most value from their investment and solve their business challenges – sometimes before they know they have them," deCathelineau said.

Hyland's Customer Success Department will prioritize aligning customer experience, delivery and innovation, building a customer listening path to seek input and implementing actions that support customers' growth.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

