Hyland releases latest content services product enhancements, including OnBase UX improvements and new tools for low-code solution builders

CLEVELAND, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, recognized by Gartner as a content services industry leader for 12 consecutive years, has launched its latest product enhancements and innovative solutions that will help its customers in their digital evolution journeys.

The new product functionality enhances employee experience with user interface improvements, expands low-code application development tools to allow builders to more easily deliver effective business solutions, and maximizes workforce productivity with enhanced task automation tools.

"Many of our latest product enhancements resulted from direct feedback from our customers, and meeting their needs and helping them achieve their goals is our top priority," said John Phelan, executive vice president and chief product officer at Hyland. "By enhancing their usability experience within our applications and providing expanded capabilities for solution builders, we continue our mission to provide customers with the most flexible and configurable cloud content services solutions."

New innovations within the Hyland product portfolio include:

OnBase enhancements

The latest release of Hyland's OnBase platform incorporates direct feedback from customers about application usability and experience. Users can reduce eye strain with new dark mode and boost productivity with new user interface features, while global users' mobile experience has been enhanced with expanded language support. Additionally, the web client now provides more cross-browser supported features.

Solution builders, meanwhile, will find deeper usability improvements, like accelerated building with new forms and workflow features, and additional low-code tools to create more responsive interfaces.

Additionally, upgrades include a new Administration Portal that provides a more intuitive user interface, and the platform's Administration REST API has been improved with new capabilities for the automation of configuration tasks.

Finally, improvements to Hyland's AP Automation for SAP solution support EMEA-specific tax and GL coding needs, enabling global organizations to reduce regulatory risk and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

Hyland RPA

The most recent improvements to the Hyland RPA suite enable organizations to achieve operational goals more quickly with improved monitoring, delivered by new standard reports and instant bulk changes.

Enterprises employing Hyland RPA now can multiply their workforce's productivity and efficiency, with new capabilities such as the ability to concurrently run automations in the foreground and background. Additionally, Hyland RPA users now can integrate and automate more systems in less time with a new smart API that requires no core technical knowledge, thereby saving on development time, cost and effort.

Hyland Cloud Fax integrations

New Hyland Healthcare integrations for etherFAX and Consensus Cloud equip healthcare providers with a more secure, cost-effective and reliable data transfer solution while protecting health information and shortening business processing cycles.

For more information about the newest enhancements to Hyland's content services offerings, visit Hyland.com.

