Hyland releases OnBase Integration for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland , a leading content services provider and Salesforce ISV partner, has launched its OnBase Integration for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, providing access to important business data and documents alongside corresponding Salesforce records. Organizations leveraging the integration gain a complete view of information for vendors, customers and transactions within a familiar interface to make faster, more informed decisions.

The OnBase integration for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000G0oQCUAZ .

OnBase users can now leverage Hyland's industry-leading content services, granular security and retention management capabilities alongside the data stored in their Salesforce system. Documents and content such as contracts, invoices and bills are securely centralized in OnBase and accessible directly from corresponding objects in Salesforce, and can also be imported directly from Salesforce without navigating to a separate application. With seamless access to all documents aligned to a customer or vendor record, staff are empowered to strengthen relationships and improve response times.

"In an era when customers expect instant issue resolution or transaction updates, it's critical to have the right information at your fingertips to appropriately respond to each individual query," said Mike Malzacher, solution marketing manager at Hyland. "The OnBase integration for Salesforce provides a holistic view of all information aligned to a customer or vendor relationship, equipping staff to provide the best service possible."

Using the OnBase Integration for Salesforce, organizations:

Retrieve and view relevant content with an OnBase viewer embedded into Salesforce screens

Find information within content libraries and high–volume transactional documents with filtered search results and sort options

Streamline document import by capturing documents directly from Salesforce, eliminating the need to switch applications

Reduce manual indexing by mapping Salesforce object data to OnBase Keywords to populate automatically

By making the integration available on AppExchange, with configuration and mapping activities built-in, organizations reduce the cost of custom API development tools and minimize IT resource needs. Users can also benefit from an easy transition to new software with minimal disruption in day-to-day operations, as all functions can be performed within their familiar Salesforce interface.

"Hyland's OnBase Integration for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it helps power digital transformation for customers by surfacing relevant content directly from Salesforce," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

This latest addition joins Hyland's existing offering on AppExchange for Perceptive Content users. Perceptive Interact for Salesforce is currently available, delivering many of the same document management, security and retention benefits as the OnBase integration.

To learn more about Hyland's OnBase Integration for Salesforce visit hyland.com/salesforce .

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

