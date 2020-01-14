Hyland: Six Enterprise Technology Trends That Will Drive Organizational Growth in 2020 and Beyond

"In order to gain a competitive edge and amplify growth, organizations are striving to improve customer experiences, streamline operations and mitigate risk," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "To meet those goals through the next decade, our customers are increasingly focused on cloud-based solutions, new blockchain use cases and intelligent automation technology such as robotic process automation."

The six trends Hyland experts identified as attracting the attention of enterprise technology leaders are:

1. Prioritize cloud control

Organizations will opt for managed cloud services to increase security and efficiency. Because hosting solutions in a public cloud requires extensive internal oversight, CIOs and CTOs see the value in outsourcing the management and hosting of their cloud infrastructure to experts who handle:

Backing up data and implementing the latest security measures

Maintaining and updating solutions to ensure compliance with national and international regulations

Disaster recovery

Scaling solutions up or down as data needs fluctuate

2. Keep up with game-changing data and privacy regulations

The proliferation of national, international and even statewide data and privacy regulations — such as GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act — is forcing organizations to rethink the way they manage and protect information. As the stakes for companies to comply continue to rise, so will the challenge to keep up with the ever-changing regulations. Keeping data in perpetuity is no longer an option. As a result, organizations are investing in enterprise technology like content services solutions to automate document retention and records management policies.

3. Push blockchain beyond Bitcoin

As business processes generate more and more data, and digital transactions increase, the need for transparency and authentication will grow. Blockchain is an increasingly viable way to provide those assurances across industries, from higher education to mortgage lending.

4. Using tech to answer economic questions

The strong yet unpredictable economy will drive organizations to seek efficiencies today so they can be more nimble and competitive in the future. In the same way manufacturers have used technology to improve efficiency on the factory floor, organizations in every industry will focus on reducing the cost and complexity of business processes by improving the efficiency of knowledge workers in the back office. Areas such as accounts payable and other transactional departments are now looking to second- or third-generation solutions that intelligently automate processes.

5. Accelerate automation

Fifty-two percent of the Fortune 500 companies that existed in the year 2000 no longer exist due to bankruptcy, mergers and acquisitions, or other reasons. This pace of change will accelerate, as the rise of intelligent automation technology will create new sources of revenue, leading to the rise of new companies and the demise of others.

Robotic process automation will allow "digital workers" to toil around the clock at blinding speeds — complementing human workers and eliminating the most tedious, repetitive manual tasks. Machine learning and AI will augment the productivity of knowledge workers by driving more processes and making more contextual decisions, freeing up employees to focus on the highest value tasks.

6. Embrace tech as a customer loyalty program

With the rise of consumerization and the expectation for rapid response in every interaction, organizations are looking to speed up processes in order to improve employee and customer experiences — and thereby gain a competitive edge. Content services technology will play a critical role in organizations' quest to deliver better experiences to the people they serve.

