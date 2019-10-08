Hyland Strengthens OnBase Integration with SAP® to Automate Accounts Payable Processes

CLEVELAND, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider for organizations across the globe, continues to advance their accounts payable (AP) automation solution for SAP with an enhanced integration between the OnBase platform and SAP.

Developed from decades of experience, Hyland AP Automation for SAP improves the approval and posting of invoices with advanced data integration, increases visibility for documents and data, and provides flexible automation options to remove manual steps and accelerate the procure-to-pay process.

The enhanced integration now includes SAP native invoice Business Application Programming Interface (BAPI) calls as well as industry-leading intelligent capture from Brainware. Brainware lets customers leverage human-like intelligence to capture, validate and deliver invoice information back to their ERP.

"Hyland's long track record of integrating AP solutions and our successful work with SAP informed the enhancements to the connector framework that creates a more intuitive and cohesive user experience. For example, validating data from captured invoices against SAP data expedites document processing and ensures the information is complete even when the desired values are not readable, or even present, on the original document," said Don Dittmar, product manager at Hyland. "Most importantly, simplified deployment through pre-built best practice functionality and configuration means our customers see results and ROI even sooner."

Hyland AP automation captures invoices at their source, whether they are scanned or delivered electronically. Brainware intelligent capture automates the extraction of data contained in the invoices, making them available for processing quickly and without manual keying of information. Documents and indexing values are fully integrated with SAP, so that content is immediately available for users and invoices can be processed using SAP processes or Hyland workflow automation.

Following implementation, users can expect to see reduced manual indexing, quicker payment processing, improved process controls and tracking, and increased visibility and process management.

The AP Automation for SAP is one of several integrated AP automation solutions Hyland has released throughout 2018 and 2019. These solutions include built-in direct integrations for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and financial management applications like Workday Financial Management, Infor Lawson, Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations, Infor Lawson Accounts Payable Invoice Automation, Infor CloudSuite Financials & Supply Management, and Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, with more launching in the coming months.

For those using other applications, Hyland's experts have developed a foundational connector framework for any financial management system that can still shorten discovery and implementation timelines to ensure customers achieve the fastest ROI possible.

For more information on Hyland's suite of AP solutions, visit Hyland.com/AP.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About OnBase

OnBase is a single enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases deployed on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud. Providing enterprise content management (ECM), case management, business process management (BPM), records management and capture all on a single platform, OnBase transforms organizations around the globe by empowering them to become more agile, efficient and effective. Enterprise cloud-based sharing capability for the OnBase platform is available with our complementary offering, ShareBase by Hyland . To learn more about how more than 19,000 organizations are digitizing their workplaces to transform their business operations, visit OnBase.com.

Media contact:

McKinzey Saig

+1 440-788-5082

Mckinzey.Saig@hyland.com

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hyland.com

