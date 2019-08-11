HYLETE Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Ave, New York, NY, 10174, by telephone at (212) 895-3745, or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com, or Westpark Capital, Inc., 1900 Avenue of the Stars, Third Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90067, by telephone at (310) 203-2919, or by email at jstern@wpcapital.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About HYLETE

HYLETE, Inc. is a digitally native, fitness lifestyle company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and distribution of premium performance apparel, footwear, and gear for men and women.

Contact:

Danielle Wilhelm

HYLETE, Inc.

701.200.8434

investor.relations@hylete.com

SOURCE HYLETE

Related Links

http://www.hylete.com

