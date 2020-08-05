Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component, Application, End-user, Organization Size, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Application (ROBO, VDI, Data Center Consolidation, and Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery), End User, Organization Size, Enterprise, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HCI Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 27.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.1%.

Increasing data protection and disaster recovery requirements to drive the global HCI market

The major growth drivers for the market are the Increasing data protection and disaster recovery requirements to rise demand for HCI and rising adoption of HCI among organizations to reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX). However, restriction on hypervisor selection restrains the market growth.

The software segment is estimated to constitute the largest market size during the forecast period

HCI solutions combine computing, storage, and networking components of data centers onto industry-standard servers. The tightly integrated HCI software layer enables the execution of key data center functions, which improves the performance in production environments and address the capacity and performance challenges of business. The software component of HCI comprises a hypervisor, software-defined storage solution, and unified management console. HCI software solutions may also include network virtualization features.

Data center consolidation application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



HCI involves a single solution offering compute, storage, networking, and virtualization manageable through unified automated software. Moreover, HCI is available with data reduction features, such as deduplication and compression. These advantages of HCI help reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure. Moreover, it reduces the requirement of separate backup software, deduplication appliances, and Solid-State Drive (SSD) arrays

APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The HCI market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increasing enterprise workloads. China, Japan, Australia, India, and Singapore are expected to contribute a significant market share for the HCI market in APAC. Rising awareness of data management through common interface at reduced TCO, growing focus on VDI, server virtualization, and popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service solutions are major growth drivers for the HCI market in APAC. China, Japan, and India have significant potential for the global HCI vendors because of the availability of significant proportion of end-user verticals, favorable economic conditions by extending services to these regions, multifold increase in the adoption rate of virtualization environment-based applications, and absence of intense competition for market entrants.

The latest 4G technology intervention in APAC is a major reason for the rapid digital transformation in the region. This has led to developments in technologies, such as IoT, BYOD, and mobility services, opening numerous revenue streams and use cases for businesses. The 4G technology is at a growing stage in APAC, driven by the large subscriber base, favorable policies and regulations, and increasing demand for data storage and security. All these factors act as drivers for the HCI market due to the rapid digital transformation and a broad scope of growth.

