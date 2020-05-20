Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market to Reach $33.16 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 30.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Remote Office Or Branch Office, Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Data Center Consolidation, Backup Recovery / Disaster Recovery, Critical Applications Virtualization, and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global hyper-converged infrastructure market garnered $3.84 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $33.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in requirement for disaster recovery and data protection along with lowered Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) drive the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. However, vendor lock-ins are expected to hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments regarding data center infrastructure present new opportunities for growth.

The hardware segment to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for nearly half of the total share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2018, and is expected to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to proliferation of data centers across the globe to lower down complexity and enhance scalability. Contrarily, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in cloud migration activities and cost saving benefits.

The BFSI segment to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to increase in digitization and adoption of robust digital transformation strategies. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to implementation in digital workspaces and data center efficiency for reducing operational costs.

North America to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share based on revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to shift toward novel technology that offers cloud-like economics for current data centers without compromising availability, performance, or reliability. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 36.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in hybrid cloud deployments along with surge in number of mission-critical applications.

Leading market players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Pivot3

Scale Computing

VMware, Inc.

SOURCE Allied Market Research