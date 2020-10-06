Hyper Rabbit Media launches "In Search of America: Travels with Hyper," the first-of-its-kind, interactive travel show to livestream as a Twitch Partner Channel.

In Search of America: Travels with Hyper was inspired by the classic John Steinbeck book, Travels with Charley . Like Steinbeck's book, the HyperRPG team will talk directly to Americans from diverse walks of life - with a modern format of live, remote storytelling. The show will highlight the places and people redefining the current American experience. As negative news dominates the 2020 media landscape, HyperRPG wants to shed light on the people and organizations that are helping their communities. They will collaborate with local non-profits, small businesses and schools to discover inspiration from local leaders.

"I'm excited to take our live audience with us across America during social unrest, the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the upcoming presidential election as our backdrop," said Malika Lim Eubank, CEO HyperRPG. "As an interracial couple, we want to explore and celebrate the diversity of the American experience. And we're inviting our audience to join our journey from the comfort and safety of their own homes."

The show will be hosted by Malika Lim Eubank and Zac Lim Eubank representing the HyperRPG team, a group of veteran filmmakers and gamers from Los Angeles. In each city, HyperRPG will team up with Guest Ambassadors, including some of the top names in streaming entertainment. The team will also partner with community-based organizations like the Black Actors Guild in Denver, amongst others.

Using cutting-edge technology, they will livestream from a state-of-the-art, solar-powered production vehicle, equipped with a 4G antenna and five bonded 4G signals to power the livestream from their modded-out RV. Livestreaming from 24 cities, the show will kick-off in Las Vegas, then travel through Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Arizona and finally, returning to California prior to Thanksgiving. They will livestream for six to eight hours, five days each week, starting at 2pm local times. Fans can track the livestream schedule here .

"What makes In Search of America: Travels with Hyper unique is the high level of interactivity, as viewers of the livestream will be able to choose what we explore, eat and uncover in real time." said Zac Lim Eubank, CCO at Hyper RPG. "We want our viewers to share our adventure by helping drive the narrative of our exploration of America during this historic time."

Fans can check out the show trailer here and find more information at hyperrpg.com/travelswithhyper .

About Hyper Media Group

HyperRPG on Twitch is widely recognized as a pioneer of audience interaction and community engagement with one of the highest audience retention and conversion rates on the entire platform. HyperRPG has an extremely dedicated fanbase that has led to their keywords trending on Twitter -- they have over 7 billion views on their fan-made GIFs. Founded in 2015 by Zac Lim Eubank (former showrunner of Critical Role, Geek and Sundry) along with award-winning game designers Jordan Weisman and Malika Lim Eubank, Hyper Rabbit Media is the go-to company for premium quality production, focused on livestreaming. Their clients include Hasbro, Twitch and AMC and they recently launched the official Twitch channel for The Walking Dead franchise. Hyper Rabbit Media will continue to launch innovative programming and work with more premier partners into 2021, after In Search of America: Travels with Hyper concludes in late-November.

SOURCE Hyper Rabbit Media