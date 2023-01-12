Hyperautomation Market to be Worth $118.66 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hyper-automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 118.66 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2030. The industry focuses on the application and implementation of advanced technologies, such as robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, to automate processes and augment human activity. The expansion of social networking, cloud computing, mobile computing, and analytics is anticipated to have a positive effect on the demand for hyper-automation.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The large enterprise segment accounted for the major revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing integration of complex business technologies, such as data analytics and big data, on account of the growing requirement for storing massive volumes of daily data.

The hardware component segment accounted for the major revenue share in 2021. It helps in maintaining the machinery and equipment providing timely deliverables and thereby reducing time and effort.

By function, the finance & accounting segment led the industry in 2021. Financial automation reduces the need for personnel to manually batch and balance transactions allowing them to handle each operation more efficiently.

The cloud deployment segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growth in enterprise adoption of high-end cloud computing in developing economies.

However, the on-premise segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the rapid growth in small- and medium-sized industries.

Hyperautomation Market Growth & Trends

Several factors, such as rapid digitalization, increased demand for automation in manufacturing processes, lower operational costs, and improved efficiency, support the industry's growth. The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology segment held the maximum revenue share in 2021 owing to the rise of complex business tools like data analytics. Businesses can provide intelligent automation in consumer onboarding by utilizing OCR and RPA. Even in firms that rely on legacy systems, most onboarding processes, such as service agreement generation, can be completed instantly, thereby improving customer experience.

IT & telecommunication was the largest end-use segment in 2021. IT has become a significant resource for managing the ever-increasing demand for advanced IT while maintaining adequate IT expenditures as it has become a more basic component of the telecom business. Automation provides consistent and predictable methods for handling configuration settings to improve consistency, and speed control, and increase uptime by lowering the risk of human error in common daily tasks. North America was the dominant regional market in 2021 due to the demand for big data analytics & cloud computing and the strong presence of various leading industry players in the region.

Hyperautomation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hyper-automation market based on the component, technology, deployment, function, enterprise, end-use, and region

Hyperautomation Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Hyperautomation Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Context Aware Computing

Machine Learning (ML)

Biometrics

Chatbots

Natural Language Generation (NLG)

Computer Vision

Hyperautomation Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Hyperautomation Market - Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Marketing & Sales

Finance & Accounting

Human Resources (HR)

Information Technology (IT)

Operations & Supply Chain

Hyperautomation Market - Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Large-size Enterprises

Small- & Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs)

Hyperautomation Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Manufacturing

Automotive

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Hyperautomation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the Hyperautomation Market

UiPath

Wipro

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OneGlobe LLC.

SolveXia

Appian

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.

PagerDuty, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Content Analytics Market - The global content analytics market is expected to reach USD 26.48 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2030. The market is being driven ahead by the expanding demand for digitization in the government sector, the growing adoption of advanced analytics, and the significant expansion of business content across various business verticals.

Crowdfunding Market - The global crowdfunding market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for low-cost promotional tools, such as social media platforms for crowdfunding campaigns, is a major factor driving market growth. Furthermore, rising internet penetration has led to more accessibility of online crowdfunding platforms, which is further contributing to the growth of the crowdfunding market.

