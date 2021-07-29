Hypercar Market to grow by 1880 units during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 29, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hypercar market is poised to grow by 1880.00 units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 33% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The report on the hypercar market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in racing events.
The hypercar market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the use of AI technology in the development of autonomous hypercars as one of the prime reasons driving the hypercar market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The hypercar market covers the following areas:
Hypercar Market Sizing
Hypercar Market Forecast
Hypercar Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Ferrari NV
- Koenigsegg Automotive AB
- McLaren Group Ltd.
- Pagani Automobili Spa
- Rimac Automobili
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
- Zenvo Automotive AS
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery of the market
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Powertrain type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Powertrain type
- Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid/electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Powertrain type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
