Hypercar Market to Progress at 33% CAGR during 2021-2025 with Evolving Opportunities from Dominant Vendors Including Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, and Volkswagen AG|Technavio
Aug 23, 2021, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hypercar market is set to grow by 1880.00 units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 33% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increase in racing events, partnerships among vendors and market participants, and factory expansions by hypercar manufacturers will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the introduction of new hypercars, the emergence of electric hypercars, and the use of AI for the development of autonomous hypercars are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence the market growth positively in the long run. However, the low adoption of hypercars in developing and underdeveloped countries and high costs associated with manufacturing and ownership might impede the market's growth during the forecast period.
Hypercar Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hypercar Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Gasoline
- Hybrid/electric
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Hypercar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The hypercar market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Some of the major vendors of the hypercar market in the automobile manufacturers industry include Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group Ltd., Pagani Automobili Spa, Rimac Automobili, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, and Zenvo Automotive AS. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hypercar market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hypercar Market size
- Hypercar Market trends
- Hypercar Market industry analysis
Hypercar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hypercar market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hypercar market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hypercar market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hypercar market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery of the market
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Powertrain type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Powertrain type
- Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid/electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Powertrain type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Ferrari NV
- Koenigsegg Automotive AB
- McLaren Group Ltd.
- Pagani Automobili Spa
- Rimac Automobili
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
- Zenvo Automotive AS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
