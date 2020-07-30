Hyperice Named Official Recovery Technology Partner of the NBA

Tipping off the partnership during the NBA Restart in Orlando, Hyperice will provide NBA players with access to the custom-designed Hyperbox featuring a Hypervolt device, the world's quietest hand-held percussive massager, which launched in 2018 to help anyone move better and recover faster. The Hyperbox was engineered to make the Hypervolt available to players while they recover on the bench. The device will be located underneath each NBA player's seat for easy access during the season and at marquee league events, including NBA All-Star and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

"The NBA is one of the most forward-thinking organizations in the world, and we are proud to be named its Official Recovery Technology Partner," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "We share a common vision: to prioritize player health and optimize performance. Now, for the first time ever, NBA athletes will have real-time access to cutting-edge recovery technology courtside. This partnership elevates the in-game experience and raises the wellness and recovery bar for sports leagues and organizations worldwide."

Players and athletic trainers alike have relied on the Hypervolt featuring Quiet Glide™ technology for years. Having the award-winning handheld percussion massage device beneath each player's seat offers them the most robust technology to prevent injury, stay warm, and improve their physiology before, during, and after a game. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired NormaTec, innovators of cutting-edge pneumatic compression systems, allowing Hyperice to deliver fully comprehensive recovery technology and wellness solutions to all athletes, including NBA players.

"Our partnership with Hyperice furthers our commitment to optimizing player performance and recovery through innovative technology," said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to team up with Hyperice as the NBA season restarts and offer the benefits of Hypervolt devices to players while they recover courtside."

As part of the partnership, Hyperice will premiere its "Keep Moving" television commercial on Thursday, July 30, on TNT during the LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, which tips off at 9 p.m. EDT. "Keep Moving" highlights Hyperice's world-class athlete roster which includes six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, Naomi Osaka, Juju Smith-Schuster and Colleen Quigley. The spot can also be viewed here.

"When I invested in Hyperice back in 2011, they were a small startup that was developing products to help players enhance their recovery and improve performance," said Blake Griffin. "The brand has made huge strides since then and has continued to evolve and innovate new technologies that we as players have all benefited from."

"Since the beginning of Hyperice, we have collaborated with NBA players and training staffs to develop technologies that would empower players to improve their performance and longevity," said Anthony Katz, Founder and President of Hyperice. "This partnership shows our continued commitment to advancing the game for future generations."

The 2019-20 NBA season resumes Thursday. For the complete game and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV, visit NBA.com.

About HYPERICE

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired NormaTec , innovators of cutting-edge pneumatic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 47 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.8 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

