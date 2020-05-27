Hyperion Bank Broadens Service-Centric Offerings with Major Mortgage Expansion

ATLANTA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Bank, which grew through recapitalization in 2018 and expanded into Atlanta as a new market in 2019, continues its growth with the launch of Hyperion Mortgage, LLC, a significant expansion of its existing mortgage program.

"This hybrid approach, adding a mortgage banker's access to even more mortgage products, gives our customers an even more comprehensive product offering," says Charles B. (Charlie) Crawford, Jr., CEO and Chairman of Hyperion, "and delivers that lending strength and know-how in the high-touch way our customers have come to know and appreciate."

Hyperion Mortgage offers conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, construction-to-permanent, home renovation, home equity (HELOC) loans, portfolio mortgages and more. Crawford notes that Hyperion Mortgage's first loan originator is a familiar, highly experienced home lending pro, Carol Lynn Upshaw.

"Carol Lynn has 25 years' experience in the mortgage industry and has been a Georgia Association of Mortgage Brokers (GAMB) 'Top Gun' for 14 (?) consecutive years," Crawford says. "We're excited to add her expertise and industry leadership to our seasoned team and know firsthand how helpful she'll be to customers, as several of us have worked with her previously."

Initially, Hyperion Mortgage's focus will be in and from the Atlanta market. It is co-located with Hyperion Bank Atlanta, in Piedmont Center in the Buckhead area, Atlanta's financial district.

"Ultimately, it's about exceptional people providing a service level beyond expectations," Crawford says. "Carol Lynn is an exceptional mortgage banker with a proven track record of exceptional performance and customer service, so having her be the one to help us expand our mortgage offering provides a strong launch."

Hyperion Mortgage, a unique joint venture between Hyperion Bank and First Community Mortgage, is designed to offer the highest localized level of service aligned to complement the existing best-in-class service provided by Hyperion Bank, with a breadth of loan products and competitive pricing.

"I genuinely appreciate the opportunity to serve clients old and new in what you might call the 'old-fashioned way,' with tailored, high-touch service, along with the latest products and technology," Upshaw says. "I love the interaction with people and finding the mortgage solution that best suits their wants and needs."

While based in Buckhead, Upshaw (NMLS #120888) serves customers across the Metro Atlanta area and beyond, including Florida and Alabama. She can be reached at 404-392-6578 and [email protected].

Hyperion Bank, founded in 2006, is a full-service community bank "built on valued relationships with its personal and business customers." Hyperion says it takes community banking to its customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority, and will set appointments at a client's office, home or at Hyperion's office, 3525 Piedmont Rd, Suite 6-305, Atlanta 30305/Piedmont Center, Building 6. Connect with Hyperion Bank Atlanta on LinkedIn and Facebook. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval.

