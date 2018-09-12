Hyperion Co-Founder Dr Isaac Zhang: Blockchain empowers the world's largest digital location right

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual real estate has become a major application in the blockchain world, and Hyperion is the standout project in this arena. The world's largest map public chain based on spatial consensus protocol, Hyperion is designed with a community incentive model and its ultimate goal is autonomy in digital location rights.

An indispensable base layer public chain, an infrastructure that supports 10 billion users

Blockchain can be applied in numerous fields, such as finance, gaming, and product traceability. To Hyperion co-founder Dr Isaac Zhang, the future of blockchain is as infrastructure. Blockchain can only be further developed through the application and popularization of its technology. Maps are a natural starting point.

Hyperion intends to build a decentralized map economy that supports 10 billion people. Centered around Hyperion's digital land rights, the economic system is based on the Hyperion Trinity of crowdsourcing technology, crowd-sharing rewards, and community governance.

Hyperion's core model has three prongs: land rights mining, land rights dividends, and land rights autonomy. Land mining refers to users contributing map data to obtain HYN currency. Map data is generated by the community based on a spatial consensus protocol, while mapping technology is maintained by a tech community scattered globally.

Dividends for every contributor

With Hyperion's crowdsourcing technology, everyone has the tools and rights to improve and maintain the map. The Philippines, for example, is made up of thousands of islands, and impossible to map in updated detail in a centralized model without incurring astronomical costs. With a decentralized global map public chain like Hyperion, however, anyone can tag, upload, and authenticate this location without being restricted by a centralized map platform.

Economy sharing is also a feature of Hyperion that differs from traditional mapping. Centralized mapping platform giants net huge profits by using private user data -- for free. Users provide more than 500,000 pieces of information and more than 400,000 photos daily to Baidu maps. With free contributions come two disadvantages. First, there is a lack of motivation to upload map information. Secondly, without reasonable reward, a rational person has no incentive to access dangerous or remote areas.

With Hyperion, data democracy and benefits-sharing are realized. The community is incentivized through the token, and the value of the token depends on the consensus and contribution of the community. Each user is not only a data contributor but also a beneficiary of sustainable incentives. The more you use, the more you get. Economic benefits are shared by digital land rights holders and automatically distributed by smart contracts. A user also gets a share when his data is used for commercial purposes. In other words, this is a marketplace for the acquisition, sale/resale and rental of digital land.

What's more, the blockchain map is governed by the community, and community users are the ones who make decisions that influence map services and economic models. This, simply, is land rights autonomy.

Innovative Consensus Agreement to Improve Transaction Performance

The data generation speed and load of current times are unprecedented. The scale of spatial data and high-speed requirements are a challenge to Hyperion. Dr Zhang's solution to this is unique. Compared to other public chain projects on the market, Hyperion's core difference lies in the innovative consensus mechanism. Hyperion's main chain consists of two layers: the base chain uses bft + dPOS, a design in line with Hyperion's hierarchical community governance principles. The second layer is the space chain, which uses pBFT + SCP (spatial consensus protocol) -- pBFT makes the block notary signature, and SCP does the determination of the spatial data state. There are two designs in the space chain. Spatial data is elastically fragmented twice in the elastic space consensus. The first fragmentation is aligned with the locality of the network level and the application level, and can be flexibly adjusted according to the quantity. The second fragment is in the shard, and the local processing is segmented for multi-core parallel computing. Both shards can be merged globally by the pull-reduce method.

Hyperion is designed to have high performance and low latency. High performance is achieved through elastic space sharding. There are two levels of low latency. First, network-level delay is a general problem of distributed systems. The key is to build the locality of the application layer and the network layer. This point is optimized for the first slice of the elastic space slice. The locality of the network layer can be simply understood as finding a nearby shard to handle the requirements. The second is the final delay time. The BFT series of solutions is fast and can be finalized in one second. This is particularly relevant to map chains because of the cross chains across many applications. Hyperion maintains the characteristics of multi-centeredness with the use of these two technologies.

To some, blockchain is a bubble waiting to burst. Dr Zhang, however, firmly believes that blockchain will revolutionize businesses and human knowledge. After all, everyone should have the right to define the Earth's space equally.

