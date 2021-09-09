Hyperion Materials & Technologies acquires precision manufacturer GLE Precision

"We are very excited to add GLE's highly complementary precision manufacturing capabilities to our global footprint and decades-long legacy of materials innovation," said Ron Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion. "GLE possesses unique knowledge in the manufacture of precision tooling, dies, components and other special wear parts. Together we can greatly expand the products and services we offer to a more diverse set of customers, especially those who manufacture high-value products in the waterjet cutting, semiconductor, fiber optics, medical and aerospace industries."

Founded in 1961 as a manufacturer of plug and ring gages, GLE has evolved into a cutting-edge global precision machining leader by solving customers' complex problems with responsiveness and quality. The company precision grinds tungsten carbide, ceramic and other hard exotic materials, and produces custom parts, all to customer specifications.

"We specialize in extreme tolerances, small parts and high surface finishes that cannot be accomplished by many others in the world, and we build relationships with our clients to empower them by turning their visions into reality," said Clint Bucholz, President and General Manager of GLE. "The skilled and experienced team that has been vital to our growth and success is thrilled to join Hyperion, which shares our values and commitment to developing innovative solutions for customers worldwide."

Voigt added, "Bringing GLE into the Hyperion Materials & Technologies family creates exciting possibilities for applying our materials expertise, and we look forward to this enhanced ability to deliver solutions to customers around the globe as we continue to focus on service, innovation and growth."

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, USA, is a global leader in developing hard and super-hard materials. Visit HyperionMT.com, LinkedIn or YouTube to learn more.

About GLE Precision

GLE Precision, formed in 1961 and headquartered in Bridgeport, Michigan, USA, is a cutting-edge precision manufacturer that develops extremely tight tolerance wear components and gages. Visit GLE-Precision.com, LinkedIn or YouTube to learn more.

