Hyperion Materials & Technologies announces election of Robert L. Wood to Board of Directors

Prior to joining The McChrystal Group, Wood was the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Chemtura Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, from 2004 until 2008. He also served in various senior management positions over a 27-year career at Dow Chemical Company before joining Chemtura. Wood previously served as a director at Praxair and Jarden.

"Bob brings a wealth of experience to Hyperion through his many years in leadership roles at world-class specialty materials companies," said Ron Voigt, CEO of Hyperion. "We are focused on deploying and developing talent throughout the organization, and Bob's background brings a unique set of skills to help enable Hyperion to achieve our strategic goals. We are thrilled to have him join our Board of Directors."

"We are pleased to welcome Bob to the Board," said Josh Weisenbeck, KKR Partner who leads KKR's Industrials investment team and Director on Hyperion's Board. "Bob is an experienced business executive, having led large, global businesses through complex markets over the course of his career. As Hyperion continues its growth strategy, we look forward to the valuable insights Bob will bring to the organization."

"We are thrilled to add an experienced Board member such as Bob Wood to our North America Private Equity portfolio," added Pete Stavros, Co-Head of Americas Private Equity at KKR and Chairman of Hyperion's Board. "At both our private and public portfolio companies, our North America Private Equity franchise will continue to use our boards to support our portfolio companies on their key strategic goals and operational initiatives with unique and seasoned talent like Bob Wood."

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials with more than 60 years of experience in cemented carbide, diamond and cubic boron nitride technologies. To learn more, visit HyperionMT.com or check out Hyperion's profiles on LinkedIn or YouTube.

Media Contact:

David Means

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Related Links

https://www.hyperionmt.com/

