Hyperion Partners Announces Launch of Ground-Breaking Device Lifecycle Solution: Hyperion360°

The Hyperion leadership team designed Hyperion360° to alleviate device lifecycle issues they have seen occur all over the industry in one, total-package solution. Each component was created and refined by a mobility expert specializing in its specific area of the device lifecycle. The components include Hyperion360° SOURCE , FINANCE, DEPLOY , MANAGE, PROTECT , REFRESH and MARKET .

The company believes there is no other solution like Hyperion360° on the market, boasting that it is Hyperion's key differentiator from other telecommunication master agents.

"With the unique experience that each of our valued Hyperion leaders bring to the table, we were able to create a solution previously thought impossible by the telecom community," Hyperion CRO John Harris said. "Combining our strategic sourcing process with exclusive financing options, our one-of-a-kind 3PL warehouse and so much more created the powerhouse solution that is Hyperion360°. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and can't wait to see all of the businesses that Hyperion360° will positively impact."

To read more about Hyperion360°, please visit https://hyperionpartners.net/hyperion360/

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a full-service business development master agent specializing in telecommunications. We focus on adding value for partners and have exclusive access to several disruptive technologies that make our bundled solutions more attractive. Acting as a consultant to our partners and clients, we ensure customers receive the most practical, affordable, and complete solution possible. Hyperion has a wide footprint in businesses of all sizes, offering dedicated care and technical support through the ordering, activation, and implementation processes. To learn more visit hyperionpartners.net .

Media Contact

Name: Director of Marketing Maridith Garrett

Phone: (816)785-4038

Email: [email protected]

Website: hyperionpartners.net

SOURCE Hyperion Partners