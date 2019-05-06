Hyperledger Launches Hyperledger Iroha 1.0

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger , a collaborative cross-industry effort created to advance blockchain technology, announced today the general availability of Hyperledger Iroha 1.0 . Hosted by The Linux Foundation, Hyperledger Iroha is the fourth active Hyperledger project to reach 1.0, following Hyperledger Fabric, Hyperledger Sawtooth and Hyperledger Indy. Iroha is a distributed ledger project that aims to provide a development environment where C++ and mobile application developers can contribute to Hyperledger.

New Hyperledger Iroha 1.0 features include:

YAC Consensus — a consensus protocol that ensures the safety of the ledger, even if some nodes are faulty or cannot be trusted. The protocol scales linearly in the peer network size.

— a consensus protocol that ensures the safety of the ledger, even if some nodes are faulty or cannot be trusted. The protocol scales linearly in the peer network size. Fully Operational Multisignature — an option for transactions when your application needs multiple signatures for transaction settlement.

— an option for transactions when your application needs multiple signatures for transaction settlement. Updated client libraries — support for writing applications on many different platforms from mobile to mainframe using many different programming languages such as Java (compatible with Android, Scala etc.), JS, Python, and iOS.

— support for writing applications on many different platforms from mobile to mainframe using many different programming languages such as Java (compatible with Android, Scala etc.), JS, Python, and iOS. Windows support (experimental) — Hyperledger Iroha now natively runs on Windows, as well as in Linux and MacOS environments.

"It's extremely gratifying to see another one of Hyperledger's active projects hit the 1.0 milestone," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "This is a huge testament to the strong collaboration of our growing community. I look forward to seeing development efforts around Hyperledger Iroha continue to grow and more and more productions systems powered by the framework later this year."

Hyperledger Iroha complements other Hyperledger projects by providing an alternative design solution for mobile-oriented use cases in finance and identity management. Hyperledger Iroha has a long-term vision to simplify the implementation of blockchain business applications by providing an easy-to-use API and a universal peer model. Hyperledger Iroha has a modular architecture making it additive to existing projects using other Hyperledger technologies and provides a robust library of reusable components to enhance existing applications.

Hyperledger Iroha contributors from around the world attend meet-ups and blockchain events, collaborate with universities, and answer constant questions in chats to help people learn about and use the framework. All are invited to participate in this open community.

Hyperledger aims to create distributed ledger technology that enables organizations to build and run robust, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions. The consortium now has more than 270 members with steady growth since its inception, spanning various industries including finance, healthcare, the Internet of Things, credit card services, supply chain and aeronautics, among several others.

You can find the Hyperledger Iroha 1.0 documentation here: https://iroha.readthedocs.io/en/latest/ . Follow the "Getting Started" guide to create your first Hyperledger Iroha network in 10 minutes.

Community Quotes:

"The release of Hyperledger Iroha 1.0 is a significant milestone for this vibrant community and the enterprise blockchain space," said Makoto Takemiya, CEO, Soramitsu. "As a core contributor to the project, we are very excited to see the Hyperledger Iroha team reach this milestone and continue to build upon the diverse DLT ecosystem developing under the Hyperledger greenhouse."

"We are very excited about the release of Hyperledger Iroha 1.0 because it offers an out-of-box solution for implementation of blockchain networks to mobile devices," said Yasir Azeem, Head AI and Blockchain from Ikioo . "With the combination of scalability and a permissioned Blockchain, Hyperledger has built something worth commending."

"Global business is always terrific, and we had looked for the solution that fits our requirements in terms of a solution that is 100% open-sourced, oriented to specific needs of our task: account management, and KYC and supportive in terms of community," said Alexander Yakovlev, NSD . "Iroha's existing adoption experience in several countries and practical case with Cambodian central bank were additional benefits."

Additional Resources:

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance blockchain technology by addressing important features for a cross-industry open standard for distributed ledgers. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger as a Collaborative Project under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/ .

Contact

Emily Fisher

Hyperledger/Linux Foundation

efisher@contractor.linuxfoundation.org

SOURCE Hyperledger

Related Links

https://www.hyperledger.org

