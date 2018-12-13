Hyperledger Meets with Ziggurat to Discuss Collaborations for 2019

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5, 2018, Hyperledger's Asia-Pacific Vice President Julian Gordon and development manager in China Long Wenxuan met with the core management team from Ziggurat, a blockchain technology company in Beijing, to discuss blockchain technology development and bilateral cooperation for 2019.

Started by the Linux Foundation in 2015, Hyperledger is an open-source project focusing on blockchain technology. It develops the most recognized technology of consortium chains and is the most widely used blockchain solution platform.

By the middle of 2018, there were more than 200 members in Hyperledger, including Tencent, Baidu, IBM, Accenture, JPMorgan, Samsung and other world-renowned enterprises. Ziggurat became a formal member of Hyperledger in January 2018. It has six developers from Hyperledger; two of whom are code maintainers.

As a member of Hyperledger, Ziggurat actively participates in its community building by promoting community development and expanding its social influence. This year alone, Ziggurat helped organized more than 10 Hyperledger community meetups.

During the meeting, Hyperledger praised Ziggurat for its technological and product achievements. "Hyperledger's recognition motivates Ziggurat to continue to contribute to the blockchain industry in the coming year, where we will focus on creating more business applications for the industry," said Ziggurat's COO Xuan Songtao.

SOURCE Zigguart