Hyperledger Welcomes Nine New Members to its Expanding Enterprise Blockchain Community

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today announced that nine organizations have joined the community. The new members, which includes the first general members from Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, further strengthen the global support for the leading enterprise blockchain project.

Hyperledger is a multi-venture, multi-stakeholder effort hosted at the Linux Foundation that includes various enterprise blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. With the support of its fast-growing and increasingly diverse community, the organization announced the expansion of its portfolio of Special Interest Groups (SIGs), with the addition of the Hyperledger Social Impact SIG, Hyperledger Trade Finance Special Interest Group and, most recently, Telecom SIG . Hyperledger also welcomed the Smart Contract Working Group . Additionally, Hyperledger released two case studies offering a detailed look at Walmart's unprecedented advancement of the food supply chain industry using Hyperledger Fabric and British Columbia's efforts to cut government red tape with Hyperledger Indy.

"Our growing line-up of members and cross-community and cross-industry groups all point to the value of collaborative development, particularly for enterprise blockchain technologies," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "As our Walmart and British Columbia case studies demonstrate, blockchain creates common ground for a network of stakeholders, adding value for everyone in the process. We view our community-based, open source approach in the same light, encouraging cross-industry collaboration at every turn. We welcome our newest members and look forward to their contributions to the community's efforts."

Hyperledger allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases. The latest general members to join the community are Altavoz, Flowchain, Limar Global, PeerNova, Inc., Quant Network, ReGov Technologies Sdn. Bhd, Securitize and Silicon Valley Bank.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include Auburn University RFID Lab.

New member quotes:

Altavoz

"When Altavoz began accepting Bitcoin in 2013, we came to understand the importance of blockchain through the forest of cryptocurrencies," said Altavoz CEO Nelson Jacobsen. "This led to work with the entertainment trade group, MusicBiz.org, on crypto and blockchain educational issues for artists, labels and music distribution companies. Joining the Linux Foundation and Hyperledger is the right next step for the growth of blockchain in the entertainment industry, and we look forward to being a part of Hyperledger's efforts to create an open standard for distributed ledger technology."

Flowchain

"Flowchain is excited to be a Hyperledger member," said Jollen Chen, founder & CEO, Flowchain. "As a distributed ledger for peer-to-peer IoT networks and real-time data transactions, Flowchain's design and architecture achieve advanced performance in both time and messages size compared to traditional distributed ledger technologies. By joining Hyperledger, Flowchain is ready to move to the next level and build up more application scenarios for IoT and AI industries. We are also looking forward to collaborating with more open-source based teams to evolve blockchain solutions."

Limar Global

"We are pleased to join Hyperledger and to be the first Saudi company to join this global member community," said Abdulellah M. Alnahdi, co-founder/director of Limar Global Technology. "Our team has been inspired by the Vision of 2030 for digital transformation of our country. Limar Global Tech aims to be a leader in the technological developments of Saudi Arabia and we realize that Hyperledger is the perfect community for our government and private sector to leverage for this digital transformation. We strive to bring forth the best for our people and working with the Hyperledger community will allow us to accelerate the use of DLT in our country. Whether its eHealth, Supply Chain management, or government services, we strive to adopt use cases that will ultimately make people's lives easier. Our mission is to simplify life with advanced technologies and to help create a digital state that serves the greater good in our country. We look forward to collaborating with the Hyperledger community members and contributing to the greater cause of trusted networks."

PeerNova, Inc.

We are excited to join the Hyperledger community," said Gangesh Ganesan, PeerNova President & CEO. "Our Cuneiform® Platform is built on principles of interoperability across existing financial and market infrastructures. Joining the Hyperledger community allows us to continue developing a solution that works seamlessly with internal, external, and all emerging DLT networks to achieve end-to-end visibility in real-time while ensuring privacy and confidentiality."

Quant Network

"We are honored to join Hyperledger and the Linux Foundation to contribute to open source software and provide domain expertise," said Gilbert Verdian, CEO and founder, Quant Network. "We see the immense value of collaborating to bring mass adoption for blockchain technology and contributing with our Overledger operating system, which helps unlock the potential of blockchain technology by addressing interoperability between blockchains as well as existing networks. Our work is driven by the belief that collaboration makes the blockchain ecosystem stronger, which is why the majority of our code is open source. We believe it's crucial to support the development of DLT solutions and Hyperledger projects for enterprises and developers. We are excited to join this community to both contribute and help customers and users around the world benefit from this transformational technology."

ReGov Technologies Sdn. Bhd.

"We are excited to be the first general member of Hyperledger in Malaysia," said Datuk Paul Khoo, Founder and CEO of ReGov Technologies Sdn Bhd. "The goal is to infuse and grow the capabilities of Hyperledger within the Malaysian public and private sector to build trust and accountability while streamlining processes to reduce cost. Leveraging the ecosystem of Hyperledger, ReGov will drive change using this next-generation technology to improve transparency and governance within all organisational spheres in Malaysia."

Securitize

"At Securitize, we believe all financial products will eventually adopt blockchain," said Carlos Domingo, CEO & co-founder, Securitize. "As a leading technology platform for financial products, we see our membership in Hyperledger as a logical, evolutionary step in order to properly provide services to financial institutions on both permission-based and private blockchains."

Silicon Valley Bank

"We could not be more excited to join the Linux Foundation and Hyperledger and do our part to advance the Open Source community," said Dave Kochbeck, Chief Scientist, Silicon Valley Bank. "As the leading financial services institution for the innovation economy, it is critically important that we go beyond the transaction to engage deeply in the technical communities that will help shape the future of financial services and how we work with and support our clients."

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

