Hyperloop Transportation Technologies and TÜV SÜD Release Free Download of Safety Guidelines

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperloop Transportation Technologies and TÜV SÜD announced today the certification guidelines for hyperloop systems will now be available to download for free to the general public. The guideline was published by the internationally recognized TÜV SÜD Group, an industry-leading testing, certification, auditing, and advisory services organization. The original guideline was first released in 2020 and has served as a key component in high-level discussions with governmental transportation and infrastructure organizations in the European Union and the United States.

TÜV SÜD reviewed the Hazard Analysis and Risk Assessment (HARA) of the HyperloopTT system and used it as the basis for developing a guideline that defines the key safety requirements for the design, construction, and operation of these systems. The TÜV SÜD guideline took into consideration existing regulations and experience from rail, metro systems, cable cars, amusement rides, aviation, and the process industry, and aligned them to the specific requirements of hyperloop technology.

"This generic guideline is a significant contribution to making an innovative technology like hyperloop safe and reliable," says Ferdinand Neuwieser, CEO TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH. "With guidelines regulators and developers can move forward with confidence in building the future of sustainable high-speed transportation."

"Everything we do at HyperloopTT is with a strategic eye towards commercialization. This is why we began working early with the experts at TÜV SÜD to create a solid foundation for necessary certification and regulation," said Andres De Leon, CEO of HyperloopTT. "For the first time, this work will be available free of charge to help companies and regulators move this transportation system forward."

Today's publication represents the full and complete set of safety guidelines. The guideline can be downloaded from the TÜV SÜD website at https://www.tuvsud.com/en/resource-centre/white-papers/hyperloop-guideline

