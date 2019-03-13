HyperPay Responds to Merchant Needs by Introducing New Account Management App

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperPay, the fastest growing online payment service provider in the MENA region, has announced an extension to its services with the launch of a new mobile app, allowing merchants to closely monitor all activities that occur throughout the day, on their business accounts. Developed as part of HyperPay's commitment to understanding their customers' needs and quickly responding to user feedback, the mobile app will ensure optimum tracking and monitoring of transaction details on merchants' business accounts.

Establishing itself as a frontrunner in the online payments and services industry, HyperPay processes payments for more than 600 merchant accounts across the region, and expects this most recent expansion of its services to encourage merchants to realise the potential of what the platform has to offer.

Whilst HyperPay merchants already have access to a web-based control panel that affords users the opportunity to monitor their accounts online - the introduction of the new HyperPay app will not only allow remote anytime-access but will enable merchants to better manage their business accounts and witness their growth as they go. Along with access to account details, the new app will offer facilities to receive notifications of transactions as well as the capacity to detect and manage fraud, which will enhance HyperPay's current leading standards in security and risk management.

"By listening to and acknowledging user requests for more mobile-friendly access, HyperPay's focus on customer dedication is evident in the latest advancement of its digital infrastructure." said Ashraf Manasra, COO at HyperPay. He added, "Through continually reviewing and adapting the user experience framework to merchants' needs, HyperPay can maintain a commitment to effective real-time monitoring and insure the overall experience for merchants and their customers."

The HyperPay app is downloadable through iOS and Android app stores and further information on HyperPay's platform can be found here: http://www.hyperpay.com/

IOS : https://itunes.apple.com/jo/app/hyperpay/id1439778847?mt=8

Android : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hyperpay.hyperpay

About HyperPay:

Launched in 2014, HyperPay is a trusted payment service provider in the MENA region, offering a wide range of smart online payment processing solutions, backed by cutting-edge technology platforms, to businesses ranging from the smallest to the largest enterprises. Our ability to easily integrate with any platform, allows merchants to start accepting and optimising their payments quickly.

HyperPay is conveniently connected to a large network of acquiring banks in the region, giving merchants the freedom to process online payments through multiple acquirers. We take pride in our dedication to real-time monitoring and fraud management, minimizing the risk factor and facilitating secure checkout experiences - ultimately, enhancing the overall experience for merchants and their customers.

Contact details

Dalia Abutteen

Marketing Manager

+962790218070

dalia.abutteen@hyperpay.com

SOURCE HyperPay

Related Links

http://www.hyperpay.com/

