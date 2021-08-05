Hyperscale Data Center Market to grow by USD 107.60 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The surge in cloud adoption will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hyperscale Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hyperscale Data Center Market is segmented as below:

Infrastructure

o Critical Infrastructure

o Support Infrastructure



o Critical Infrastructure o Support Infrastructure Geographic

o North America

o Europe

o APAC

o South America

o MEA

To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43498

Hyperscale Data Center Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hyperscale data center market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Facebook Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hyperscale Data Center Market size

Hyperscale Data Center Market trends

Hyperscale Data Center Market industry analysis

The surge in cloud adoption will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing incidence of data breaches will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hyperscale data center market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Hyperscale Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hyperscale data center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hyper-scale data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hyper-scale data center market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hyperscale data center market vendors

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Data Center Physical Security Market- The data center physical security market is segmented by product (facility security, perimeter security, computer room security, and rack-level security) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Data Protection as a Service Market- The data protection as a service market is segmented by application (STaaS, BaaS, and DRaaS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market segments

Critical infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Support infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/hyperscale-data-center-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/hyperscale-data-center-market

SOURCE Technavio