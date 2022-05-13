Hyperscalers Market to Record a 23.75 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. & Amazon.com Inc| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Hyperscalers Market size is expected to increase by USD 45.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 25.37% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the Hyperscalers market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another region offering significant growth opportunities for vendors in North America. The continued growth in data center infrastructure solutions in the US will facilitate the Hyperscalers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Hyperscalers Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Hyperscalers that support distributed systems, storage systems, databases, analytics, operating systems, wide-area and data center networking, cluster computing, ML, video acceleration, and more.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Hyperscalers that provide tools and strategies to decouple monolithic applications into microservices and build highly resilient and scalable applications.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Hyperscalers Market Driver:

The key driver fueling the Hyperscalers market growth is the growing investments in data centers.

A Hyperscale or an enterprise Hyperscale data center is a facility that is operated and owned by an organization.

Hyperscale data centers were built to provide a scalable computer architecture. The architecture of a Hyperscale data center consists of various small servers called nodes.

Enterprises use cost-effective strategies, including more nodes in the data center with an increase in demand, which can help reduce the initial costs of operating data centers.

For instance, the annual spending of AWS on data centers across the world has grown steadily. AWS is regarded as the world's largest spender on equipping data centers around the globe.

Over a nine-year period from 2011 to 2020, AWS reportedly made investments of $35 billion in data centers in Northern Virginia , the data center capital of the world. This represents annual investments worth an average of $3.5 billion in Northern Virginia alone over the past decade. Thus, the increasing investments in data centers will augment the growth of the global Hyperscalers market during the forecast period.

Hyperscalers Market Trend:

The key Hyperscalers market trend supporting market growth is the strategic initiatives of market players.

Vendors in the global Hyperscalers market adopt strategies such as acquiring smaller firms, partnerships, and collaborations to tackle the competition in the market and increase their foothold.

In March 2022 , ITGLOBAL.COM announced the acquisition of Server space, a global cloud-based Hyper-scale with data centers in six countries, including the US, the Netherlands , and Canada.

, ITGLOBAL.COM announced the acquisition of Server space, a global cloud-based Hyper-scale with data centers in six countries, including the US, , and Canada. In September 2021 , Nova Data Centers, a data center company and a provider of data center facilities, announced the opening of its new data center facility in Salt Lake City, Utah . The 100-acre campus will have a 330,000 sq ft of data center space and will span 1.5 million sq ft on completion, making it the largest in the state.

, Nova Data Centers, a data center company and a provider of data center facilities, announced the opening of its new data center facility in . The 100-acre campus will have a 330,000 sq ft of data center space and will span 1.5 million sq ft on completion, making it the largest in the state. Intense competition in the market is expected to compel the established vendors to increase their market presence. Such activities will drive the growth of the global Hyperscalers market during the forecast period.

Hyperscalers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 45.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.75 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hyper Scalers Pty Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kamatera Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., SAP SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Oracle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

