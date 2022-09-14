Hyperspec AI Releases Software Platform for Autonomous Driving Development

RoadMentor, a ML Ops SaaS product that promises to effectively scale autonomy, is now available for ADAS and AV developers

DETROIT, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperspec AI, an artificial intelligence startup, released a new tool for developers working on ADAS enabled and autonomous vehicles (AV). The company has developed a unified platform called RoadMentor that allows users to create, train, and deploy machine-learning (ML) models for real-time mapping. Hyperspec integrates the map into the ML training loop so that real-time mapping models can be developed, giving ADAS enabled and autonomous vehicles the ability to perform outside of the HD map geofence. This expands navigable roads from less than 5% today to over 95%, for any vehicle, so the autonomous systems can learn from the ubiquitous exposure.

RoadMentor enables a streamlined workflow through a consolidated machine learning loop. RoadMentor allows you to iterate the ML Loop faster and develop better models.

Today, the ML development process is fragmented with no integrated process for data collection, data management, model training, verification & validation, deployment, and fleet learning. Each step is another data transfer, leading to inefficiency and a lack of true visibility. RoadMentor enables the industry to scale through deep learning by consolidating the loop training process into one optimized infrastructure designed specifically for autonomous driving.

"We wanted to create a product that focuses on our customers' pain points. RoadMentor streamlines data flow, drastically reducing processing time, standardizes data throughout the cycle, and moves data access and control in-house rather than with a third-party," says Sravan Puttagunta, CEO and co-founder of Hyperspec.

Autonomous driving data is largely skewed towards highway and arterial road domains. The release of RoadMentor increases test coverage from less than 5% to over 95% across all roads, enabling edge case library build out across the long tail of scenarios. Now ADAS functionality and autonomous driving usage and coverage can further develop allowing us to reach levels 3, 4, and 5 autonomy.

"We're very excited about the progress we have made in recent months," says Puttagunta, "right now it's all about collecting usable test miles and collating good data to improve the system. Solving the long-tail problem is something we have been thinking about for a long time."

RoadMentor is offered as a freemium SaaS product, so users can process a certain amount of data at no cost. We invite developers to sign up for exclusive beta access to RoadMentor through our developer program , limited seats are available. Attendees of the International Auto Show Tech Days will be able to learn first-hand how RoadMentor improves the release cadence of autonomous driving technology development.

The Hyperspec team is pushing the boundaries of superhuman perception.

