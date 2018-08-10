Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Forecast Markets 2018-2028 by Gender & 5 Year Age Cohort

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Forecast In 26 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a disease that contains an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern and is a moderately common transmitted genetic disease. The disease, characterised by hypertrophy in the left ventricle, cannot be explained by the presence of other clinical symptoms, such as hypertension.







This report provides the current prevalent population for HCM across 26 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort.





Along with the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the types, occlusion locations and the prevalence of associated disorders of HCM. The report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.







Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of HCM have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.







Main symptoms and co-morbidities for HCM include:

Chronic heart failure

Angina pectoris

Atrial fibrillation

Tachycardia

Reasons to buy

Ability to quantify patient populations in global HCM market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of HCM and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding on the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of HCM patients.

Identification of HCM patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of HCM patients.

Key Topics Covered:





List Of Tables And Figures Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Features Of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients Genetic Background Parameters And Symptoms Comorbidities Of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Publisher Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nx6pb5/hypertrophic?w=5









Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

