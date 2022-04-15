HyperX Renews Nine-Year Relationship with Meta Entertainment (NME) Dignitas as Official Peripheral Partner

Activities Expand to Include Raidiant Women in Gaming Platform and European and Latin American Markets

HyperX Signs Dignitas Player EMUHLEET as Newest Ambassador

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperX, the gaming division of HP, Inc., today announced an extended sponsorship and relationship with New Meta Entertainment, Inc (NME), the gaming and entertainment organization including esports vertical Dignitas and new women in gaming media platform Raidiant. Working together since 2013, HyperX has supported Dignitas esports players and content creators as their official peripheral partner and will continue that role under the extended agreement. Expanding the company's initiatives to uplift women gamers, HyperX is also becoming the official peripheral partner of Raidiant, with notable focus on desktop microphones, supporting Raidiant's content creator activations.

HyperX also signed Dignitas pro player Emmalee Garrido, known as "EMUHLEET", as the latest HyperX Hero. EMUHLEET joins a strong line-up of global sports ambassadors and esports influencers. As the newest member of the HyperX family, EMUHLEET joins the HyperX Heroes community and will participate in various marketing programs and activities in addition to receiving the HyperX Heroes treatment. As a member of the Raidiant community, she will work with HyperX to inspire, educate and spotlight women gamers to champion a stronger female-inspired community.

One of the pillars of the HyperX and Dignitas activities is the popular content series, "HyperX Voice Comms," will resume production for 2022. The series pulls back the curtain for fans to gain a front seat experience of Dignitas team in-game communications during competitive matches. Featuring pop cultural and gaming memes with a spotlight on the personalities of Dignitas' competitive teams and influential content creators, HyperX and Dignitas will also collectively continue their unique and quirky advertorial videos to showcase HyperX's featured product lines. With content creators in Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Germany, Jordan, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, Dignitas will highlight its diverse talent presence through HyperX-focused activations and broadcasts.

Showcasing the connection between quality peripheral products and gaming performance, Dignitas and HyperX will also continue to offer written guides on the Dignitas.gg website. Dating back to 2003, the Dignitas website has long been a destination for gamers to improve their gameplay, generating hundreds of thousands of views per month. These articles serve as a destination for fans to discover which HyperX products their favorite players and creators use for competition and streaming.

Raidiant, which launched in late 2021 as the women in gaming and esports platform of NME, will work with HyperX and Dignitas to collaborate on a Skateboarding Crossover Event involving all three brands at an on-site activation. The activation will include a women's 'skate around,' 'play around' as well as competition opportunities, Instagram moments, and meet-and-greets to intersect the large women's skate community and gaming community in the Los Angeles area.

"Working with Dignitas for over nine years, HyperX is proud to not only renew our sponsorship and add EMUHLEET to the HyperX family, but also work closely with Raidiant to help elevate women's voices and activities in the gaming community," said Stephanie Winkler, Director of Marketing, HyperX. "HyperX continues to bring great products to the gaming community and is committed to supporting a strong, healthy environment for all gamers."

"For years HyperX has helped us set the standard for high-end performance through their products. As we have evolved as an organization, so has HyperX in continuing to push forward with innovation," said John Spiher, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, New Meta Entertainment. "We are proud and honored to continue working alongside such a tenured brand and are related to expand these opportunities and resources toward the many women who interact with the Raidiant platform. Together, we will keep our eyes set on building a better future for esports."

"To be named a HyperX Hero alongside many of gaming's most inspirational and accomplished personalities is a true honor," said Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido. "As a nurse turned World Champion gamer, I'm genuinely passionate about combining my love for gaming with my life's calling of serving others. Through the HyperX Heroes initiative, I'm striving to use this platform to inspire other gamers that wish to compete and gain the confidence to know that they belong in this industry."

As a HyperX brand ambassador, EMUHLEET joins a line-up of internationally recognized talent including social influencer Bella Poarch, football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Gordon Hayward and Ariel Powers, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg, international soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam, skateboarder Minna Stess, and more than 25 global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.

To enjoy upcoming HyperX related Dignitas content, fans can subscribe to YouTube.com/Dignitas and visit Dignitas.gg and Raidiant.gg.

