Hyphen Solutions Announces Enhancements to Hyphen BRIX ERP Software for Home Builders

DALLAS, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphen Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based construction management software, is pleased to announce the release of advanced functionality in Hyphen's BRIX ERP solution for production home builders. Advanced features in Hyphen BRIX include:

Enhancements to phase building functionality for home builders in California and other western states, as well as multi-family residential construction across North America

A new browser-independent version of the BRIX Sales App that runs on any mobile or desktop platform – Mac, PC, or tablet

Integration of BDX Envision's Online Design Center functionality with BRIX to support builder sales

New bank reconciliation features to reconcile checks and deposits in BRIX

BRIX integration with the BuildPro Warranty module

"These important investments in the BRIX platform are a direct response to the momentum and growth we're seeing in demand for cloud-based supply chain solutions by builders," says Dr. Felix Vasquez, CEO, Hyphen Solutions. "We are committed to providing greater efficiencies, cost savings and ease-of-use for our customers up and down the supply chain. Builders have used BRIX to process the construction of more than 100,000 homes, and we're thrilled to be on track for another record year in home starts and a record number of new builders using Hyphen BRIX."

Hyphen BRIX is a fully integrated ERP solution for production home builders. Designed from the ground up to be cloud-based and easy-to-use, BRIX ERP software provides complete capabilities for builders in accounting, purchasing, sales and scheduling. Plus, it's fully integrated with Hyphen BuildPro, the most widely used scheduling and production management platform in residential construction. The enhanced phase building features in Hyphen BRIX complement "box scheduling" capabilities already available in BuildPro. Hyphen BRIX connects field staff with the back office to streamline communications, automate routine tasks, speedup production and eliminate mistakes – so that builders have more time to focus on the things that add value to their business.

About Hyphen Solutions

Hyphen Solutions provides more than 70,000 builders, installers and manufacturers with industry-leading supply chain scheduling, procurement, and collaboration solutions. Hyphen's software-as-a-service delivers greater operational control, better communications, lower costs and increased productivity for home builders, sub-contractors and suppliers. More than 12,000 companies subscribe to Hyphen's comprehensive Home Builder and Supply Chain platforms, making the company the leading cloud-based construction management software provider. The Hyphen Network serves more than 450 builder divisions which managed more than 270,000 new home construction projects with the system in 2018. The Network issued more than 27 million purchase orders last year totaling in excess of $36 billion for residential construction.

Visit hyphensolutions.com for a complete listing of software products for the business of residential construction.

