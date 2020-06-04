Hyphen Solutions' BRIX Partners with informXL, Integrating New Excel-Based Interface

DALLAS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphen Solutions' BRIX is integrating with informXL's Analyzer, allowing homebuilders to create reports and analyze data faster and easier than ever before.

"We're providing our builders with better business intelligence tools," said Dr. Felix Vasquez, CEO of Hyphen Solutions. "Our partnership with informXL supports our promise of giving builders the most collaborative and innovative solutions on the market."

Analyzer is informXL's flagship, Excel-based reporting tool. BRIX customers will be able to pull data from BRIX and work live in Excel using informXL Analyzer, then work with the data to create highly customized reports, charts, graphs and data pivots.

"Our partnership with Hyphen and kickoff with informXL for BRIX provides tremendous opportunity to extend our business intelligence suite to the building industry's leading cloud-based software platform," said Blayne Parrish, founder and president of informXL. "Bringing builders closer to their data is a goal that is core to both Hyphen and informXL, and we are thrilled to deliver our reporting suite to Hyphen customers."

The integration will officially be available to BRIX users by August 2020.

About Hyphen Solutions

Twenty of the top 25 North American homebuilders trust Hyphen Solutions as their single source of truth in the construction management industry. Hyphen's software-as-a-service delivers greater operational control, better communications, lower costs, and increased productivity for homebuilders, subcontractors, and suppliers. More than 13,000 companies across the United States and Canada subscribe to Hyphen's comprehensive homebuilder and supply chain solutions, making the company the leading cloud-based construction management software provider. The Hyphen Network serves 560 builder divisions. In 2019, the system helped manage more than 306,000 new home construction projects. Visit www.hyphensolutions.com to learn more about the collaborative platform.

About Hyphen BRIX

Hyphen BRIX is a fully integrated enterprise resource planning solution for production and multi-family homebuilders across North America through BuildPro. Construction companies have built more than 176,000 homes using BRIX software. This cloud-based platform provides complete accounting, purchasing, sales, and scheduling solutions for homebuilders. Connecting field staff with the back office allows builders to streamline communications, automate routine tasks, speed up production, and minimize mistakes. Visit www.hyphensolutions.com for a complete listing of software products for the residential construction industry.

About informXL

Since 2009, Denver-based informXL has helped North America's fastest-growing homebuilder enterprises turn data into decision-shaping assets. The industry-leading intelligence suite provides visual analytics, dashboards, and mobile reporting for deep, actionable insights.

