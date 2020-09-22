Hypnotist Launches New Podcast!

DETROIT, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned hypnotist David R. Wright MA, LPC, CHT announces the launch of his new podcast that focuses on all things related to mental health, self-help, and inspiration without all the psychobabble. Mr. Wright who is usually booked and busy with hypnosis stage shows had to pivot due to the COVID 19 crisis. He states, "My whole spring and summer show schedule was canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic and I had to find another way to help and entertain people."

Motor City Hypnotist Podcast Motor City Hypnotist

Mr. Wright also states, "Because I have been unable to perform on stage since March, I thought that a podcast would be a great avenue to reach out to a larger audience. My podcast is focused on helping people with the theme Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life. I also love to have fun, so the podcast is filled with humor and interesting topics." Some of the episodes already available are The Secrets of Stage Hypnosis, Top 10 Inspirational Movies, and Lucid Dreaming.

David R. Wright is a well-respected author of many E-Books and self-help recording products and has been featured on news outlets all over the country. "A podcast is an ideal way to reach people, have fun and provide valuable information and resources that will make people feel better," he says.

You can view and listen to the podcast on his website at https://motorcityhypnotist.com/blog or subscribe and listen on all of the major podcast providers by searching Motor City Hypnotist Podcast.

Mr. Wright has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, a Master's Degree in Counseling and is a Certified Hypnotist/Hypnotherapist. He is currently the owner/Clinical Director of Counseling and Therapy Associates (an outpatient mental health and hypnosis clinic) located in Taylor, Michigan. He has been practicing clinically for over 28 years. He also performs Hypnosis Comedy Stage Shows as the Motor City Hypnotist.

Contact Information:

David R. Wright MA, LPC, CHT

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.motorcityhypnotist.com

Organizations: The Motor City Hypnotist, Counseling and Therapy Associates

Address: 9333 Telegraph, Suite 200, Taylor, MI 48180

Phone: +1-734-775-2932

SOURCE Motor City Hypnotist

Related Links

https://motorcityhypnotist.com/

