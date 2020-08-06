Hypomorphic Genetic Variants Associated With Childhood Chronic Loose Stools

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QOL Medical, LLC today announced that PLoS ONE has published the results from a study of hypomorphic SI (sucrase-isomaltase) genetic variants known to cause Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID). The results show children with a hypomorphic SI variant had more serious gastrointestinal symptoms than those without.

The 18-center study of 308 non-Hispanic white children was designed to assess the prevalence of CSID-associated SI variants relative to the general population and the gastrointestinal symptoms associated with a known SI genotype within the study population.

Children with CSID, commonly known as Sucrose (sugar) Intolerance, have chronic diarrhea because they are unable to properly digest sucrose (table sugar), which is found in foods such as ice cream, apples, cake, and corn.

In adolescents and adults, CSID has been characterized by symptoms of chronic loose stools and diarrhea, abdominal pain, gas, and periodic nausea, which overlap with common irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. In infants, CSID classically presents as explosive watery diarrhea, failure to thrive, diaper rash, irritability, and acidic stools.

"Results from this study reinforce the importance of testing children with chronic loose stools for CSID," said Derick Cooper, CEO of QOL Medical, LLC. "We are hopeful these findings will translate into more awareness and testing for pediatric patients who face daily challenges with this disease."

Currently, Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution is the only FDA-approved therapy for CSID in children and adults. Sucraid® is an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of genetically determined sucrase deficiency, which is part of Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID). Sucraid® can help improve the breakdown and absorption of sucrose (table sugar) from the intestine and can help relieve the gastrointestinal symptoms of CSID. www.sucraid.com

Healthcare providers and patients can acquire Sucraid® through US Bioservices Specialty Pharmacy at 800-705-1962.

INDICATION

Sucraid® (sacrosidase) Oral Solution is an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of genetically determined sucrase deficiency, which is part of Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR SUCRAID® (SACROSIDASE) ORAL SOLUTION

Sucraid ® may cause a serious allergic reaction. If you notice any swelling or have difficulty breathing, get emergency help right away.

may cause a serious allergic reaction. If you notice any swelling or have difficulty breathing, get emergency help right away. Tell your doctor if you are allergic to, have ever had a reaction to, or have ever had difficulty taking yeast, yeast products, papain, or glycerin (glycerol).

Sucraid ® does not break down some sugars that come from the digestion of starch. You may need to restrict the amount of starch in your diet. Your doctor will tell you if you should restrict starch in your diet.

does not break down some sugars that come from the digestion of starch. You may need to restrict the amount of starch in your diet. Your doctor will tell you if you should restrict starch in your diet. Tell your doctor if you have diabetes, as your blood glucose levels may change if you begin taking Sucraid ® . Your doctor will tell you if your diet or diabetes medicines need to be changed.

. Your doctor will tell you if your diet or diabetes medicines need to be changed. Some patients treated with Sucraid ® may have worse abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea. Constipation, difficulty sleeping, headache, nervousness, and dehydration have also occurred in patients treated with Sucraid ® . Check with your doctor if you notice these or other side effects.

may have worse abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea. Constipation, difficulty sleeping, headache, nervousness, and dehydration have also occurred in patients treated with Sucraid . Check with your doctor if you notice these or other side effects. Sucraid ® has not been tested to see if it works in patients with secondary (acquired) sucrase deficiency.

has not been tested to see if it works in patients with secondary (acquired) sucrase deficiency. NEVER HEAT SUCRAID ® OR PUT IT IN WARM OR HOT BEVERAGES OR INFANT FORMULA. Do not mix Sucraid ® with fruit juice or take it with fruit juice. Take Sucraid ® as prescribed by your doctor. Normally, half of the dose of Sucraid ® is taken before a meal or snack and the other half is taken during the meal or snack.

Do not mix Sucraid with fruit juice or take it with fruit juice. Take Sucraid as prescribed by your doctor. Normally, half of the dose of Sucraid is taken before a meal or snack and the other half is taken during the meal or snack. Sucraid® should be refrigerated at 36°F-46°F (2°C-8°C) and should be protected from heat and light.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here to read our full prescribing information: Sucraid® PI.

About QOL Medical, LLC

QOL Medical is a specialty, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes and overall quality of life for patients with rare diseases. QOL Medical is a patient-centric company founded in 2003 to focus on the acquisition and commercialization of orphan and gastrointestinal products in underserved markets. Learn more at www.qolmed.com.

Sucraid® is a registered trademark of QOL Medical, LLC. All rights reserved.

