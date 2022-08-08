Hyro Launches 'Patient Journey Pioneers' Video Podcast Following Record-Breaking Year for Healthcare

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro , the leader in plug-and-play conversational AI, has launched a new video podcast, 'Patient Journey Pioneers: Roadmaps from the Top Digital Leaders in Healthcare', featuring award-winning executives who are successfully driving innovation across healthcare. The ten-episode inaugural season highlights a variety of high-profile executives from different sectors of healthcare, including healthcare providers, health plans, technology vendors and pharmaceutical companies.

' Patient Journey Pioneers ', hosted by broadcaster and podcaster Liat Kozuch, delves into the wild and wonderful world of healthcare innovation, exploring patient engagement, AI and automation, noteworthy digital initiatives, and the trials and tribulations of working in a highly complex industry. Throughout the series, leaders in healthcare will attempt to shed light on how to balance better patient journeys with cost reduction and operational efficiency during an unprecedented period for healthcare. As the industry continues to suffer from staffing shortages, losing an all-time-high 20% of employees in 2021 while seeing revenues plummet, digital health continues to soar, bringing in a record-breaking $29.1B last year. On 'Patient Journey Pioneers', that paradox is explored.

The intended audience, aspiring digital, IT, product, operations and marketing leaders in healthcare, will learn to navigate change from today's most coveted healthcare pioneers, including Edward Marx, CEO of Divurgent, former CIO of Cleveland Clinic and #1 best-selling author, Angela Yochem, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer at Novant Health and winner of the CIO100 Award 2021, Craig Richardville, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Intermountain Healthcare, Dr. Zafar Chaudry, Chief Digital Officer & CIO at Seattle Children's Hospital, and Jake Dorst, Chief Information & Innovation Officer at Tahoe Forest Health System.

Every other week, 'Patient Journey Pioneers' aims to expand people's ideas about the healthcare industry, to evaluate and appreciate the innovative strides made towards bettering access to care, and to inspire healthcare professionals to redefine their digital strategies. "Healthcare is at a major crossroads. Patients are demanding retail-like digital experiences as healthcare faces a crisis of labor, with 47% of workers set to abandon the industry by 2025." says Aaron Bours, VP Marketing at Hyro. "Those who were resistant to change are now racing down this 'digital transformation' path, but are they in the right direction? That's the key question we're asking here on 'Patient Journey Pioneers', and we've fielded an all-star lineup to help us get those answers."

'Patient Journey Pioneers', hosted by Hyro, will launch August 8th, and is distributed by BuzzSprout through all major listening podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music Podcasts. In addition, the series will be made available via video on Hyro's website. Hyro, sponsor of the video podcast, understands digital patient journeys all-too-well as they continue to work with Baptist Health, Mercy Health, SCL Health and more to automate patient engagement and streamline access to care through digital front door solutions.

