Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.0 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018. 

