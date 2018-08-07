Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

# # #

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hyster-yale.com

