Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular cash dividend from 31.0 cents to 31.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 14, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2019. The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $1.27 per share.

