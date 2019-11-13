Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Nov 13, 2019, 13:39 ET
CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid December 13, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.
# # #
SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Share this article