Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Announces Dates Of 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

CLEVELAND, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) will release its 2020 First Quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 to discuss its results for the 2020 first quarter.

Conference Call:

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Time:

11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone:

(833) 502-0475 (Toll Free) or (236) 714-2221 (International)



Conference ID: 4059977



(Call in at least five minutes before start time) For Replay Call:

(800) 585-8367 (Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)



Conference ID: 4059977

This call will also be broadcast live and available for replay over the Internet. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. To access the webcast of the call, go to www.hyster-yale.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

