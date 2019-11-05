Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Tuesday, November 19, 2019

CLEVELAND, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced today that it will hold an Analyst Day for institutional investors and equity analysts on Tuesday, November 19th, starting at 8:15 am EST at the St. Regis New York, Two East 55th Street, at Fifth Avenue, in New York City. The meeting, hosted by CEO Alfred M. Rankin, Jr. will feature presentations by members of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's senior management team, including expectations for future financial performance.

The Company will simultaneously webcast the meeting with synchronized slides for public accessibility. In addition to management presentations, the Company will hold Question and Answer sessions as part of the webcast. Those unable to attend in person can listen and follow along on the webcast, which begins at 8:15 am EST and should conclude no later than 12:30 pm EST. You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

