Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Size Worth $6.34 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hysteroscopy procedures market size is expected to reach USD 6.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Surge in prevalence of gynecological disorders, technological advancements, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies are the key driving factors for the market. In addition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been significant on the market.

The hospitals end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment growth is credited to the high number of cases of gynecological disorders

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool coupled with the rising aging population in the APAC region

Integrating hysteroscopy into office practice will provide a lucrative opportunity for key market players. Several players have launched office hysteroscopy and associated devices

For instance, Aveta System (office hysteroscopy), recently launched by Meditrina Inc. in March 2020 , is an all-in-one tissue removal solution for intrauterine pathology, which offers wide-angle HD hysteroscopy

Furthermore, in-office hysteroscopy is beneficial over traditional hysteroscopy procedures as it is efficient & clinically beneficial and offers a patient-centric approach

It is also a simple and quick tool for retrieving intrauterine devices. Thus, physicians will consider investing in equipment and adopting an in-office approach for hysteroscopy.

The pandemic has affected companies' ability to develop and commercialize new & advanced products. Almost all companies are affected by reduced procedure volumes due to the pandemic, as all hospital resources are being diverted to fight the disease. Furthermore, the restrictions and functioning of a limited number of government offices are expected to delay clinical trials of products, which is expected to result in delayed product launches by companies.

The increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids is a key factor driving the market. For instance, as per the research article published in Dove Press Ltd., the prevalence of uterine fibroid disease ranges from 5.4% to 23.6%, depending upon the age group. Moreover, uterine fibroids can cause serious problems in 25% of women. Hysteroscopy is used to diagnose abnormalities, such as excessive bleeding, severe stomach cramps, recurrent miscarriages, or difficulties in conceiving. Thus, the presence of such a large patient pool leads to increased demand for hysteroscopy procedures.

List of Key Players of Hysteroscopy Procedures Market

Medtronic

Stryker Corp.

Hologic, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Ethicon, Inc.)

Olympus Corp.

Delmont Imaging

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

CooperCompanies

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Lina Medical APS

Luminelle

Meditrina, Inc. (Aveta).

