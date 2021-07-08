Hytec Partners with Redline's Industrial LTE (iLTE)

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL), a leading provider of industrial wireless data infrastructure solutions for mission-critical applications, announced today that Hytec , a mission-critical markets systems integrator in Japan, has selected Redline iLTE for its Private Industrial LTE (iLTE) solution.

Redline iLTE is a comprehensive suite of private LTE products and solutions that combine to deliver a secure, flexible, scalable, and durable mobile data infrastructure that can be rapidly deployed anywhere. In Japan, operators utilize a "layer cake" spectrum approach, aggregating multiple frequency bands into data lanes that provide faster speeds. With this approach, users with modern devices can simultaneously access disparate spectrum bands, enabling better speeds and a vastly improved user experience.

"Redline iLTE was designed for industrial purposes and provides Hytec with a unique, turnkey approach to private LTE solutions complete with rapid deployment and ease of management capabilities," states Reno Moccia, Redline Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We pride ourselves on delivering custom, end-to-end solutions in the private LTE space and helping to support the growth of global leaders such as Hytec. We are committed to ensuring success at every level for Hytec."

"We were introduced to Redline's cutting-edge technologies, including its private LTE products and services in 2019," states Norihito Asao, President and CEO of Hytec. "We partnered with Redline and collaborated to develop a customized LTE solution package that aligned with our business and market needs as we build networks for defense, utilities, municipalities, factories and more in Japan and our other key markets. We look forward to collaborating on our 5G technology roadmap."

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information, visit www.rdlcom.com.

About Hytec

Hytec Inter Co., Ltd. is a Japanese telecommunication infrastructure solutions provider focused on challenging mission critical applications. With a strong customer base in key vertical markets such as government, defense, transportation, energy and power utilities, Hytec offers a premium PLTE service that generates value by meeting the needs of end users, custom engineering services and an unparalleled professional technical support network. Visit https://hytec.co.jp/english/profile.html for more information.

