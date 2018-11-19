Hytera and its Dealer Partners Celebrate A Successful Conference, Promoting More Choice and Added Value through New Digital Mobile Radio Portfolio

MIRAMAR, Fla. and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global land mobile radio communications solutions provider Hytera today concluded another successful annual U.S. Dealer Conference in Dallas, Texas, where experts from Hytera shared new strategies, products and best practices with its premier dealer partners. Dealers traveled from every region in the country to take part in hands-on training with new products and spent the multi-day conference learning about market trends, exchanging ideas with peers and gaining new insights on how to better serve their land mobile radio customers.

Hytera took the opportunity to further familiarize dealers with its 2018-2019 U.S. products, which comprise the industry's widest array of high-value professional DMR radios. The innovative range delivers robust platform technology and devices that speed convergence of critical voice and broadband data services. One new offering featured at the event was Hytera's new PDC760 Multi-Mode Advanced Radio, a product that reflects Hytera's drive to move toward unified communications bringing together broadband and narrowband systems. This new powerful handset works on a converged platform for critical voice and broadband data services and is one of Hytera's many reliable, purpose-driven devices delivering innovative new features.

As part of the conference proceedings, Hytera provided full demonstrations and tutorials for its new generation of DMR radios, which deliver advanced features at competitive price points that ultimately provide customers with more choices for land mobile radio solutions than ever before. Specifically, dealers learned more about working with Hytera's recently debuted i-Series, which includes premium features like full duplex calling, over the air programming (OTAP) and optimized push to talk (PTT), as well as features that enhance coverage and channel efficiency without adding hardware costs, like enhanced Quick GPS and Hytera's innovative Fusion System, which enables combined trunked/non-trunked operation. Hytera also announced the MD782i, an enhanced mobile radio that offers full duplex features in addition to the i-Series feature upgrades, the VM682, the first in a new line of body cameras to record those critical moments and a new array of dispatch solutions to include SmartOne and AWD-5000. To round out the new product highlights, Hytera introduced a new P-PoC solution designed to enhance the convergence product offering in 2019.

"The conference was a success and it was easy to see that my fellow dealers are truly excited about the breadth of options and about Hytera's plans for land-mobile radio," said Steve Guller, President, Warner Communications in St. Louis, Missouri. "The customers we serve are really going to benefit from the array of capabilities Hytera is providing at affordable price points."

"Our dealers are excited to be able to offer a diverse product portfolio to their customers and to their communities. Together with our partners, Hytera is helping drive critical communications across every industry with secure products that are designed to meet the unique needs of each user and budget," said Steve Cragg, VP Sales, Hytera America, Inc.

