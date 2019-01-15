Hytera SmartOne Offers Unified Dispatching and Communication Platform

MIRAMAR, Fla. and IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hytera, a leading global provider of innovative Land Mobile Radio communications solutions, is today announcing Hytera SmartOne, a new generation unified communication platform that delivers reliable communication among radio users, dispatchers and public network users through interconnected networks. This versatile solution is a powerful dispatching platform, offering voice calls, GPS positioning services and messaging functions, as well as a variety of professional functions including voice recording and AVL and camera monitoring. SmartOne also integrates full video calling when paired with Hytera's recently introduced PDC760.

SmartOne's integration with several radio networks empowers seamless communications across multiple systems with the capability of wired and wireless interconnection to all networks. SmartOne is a core element of Hytera's industry leading unified dispatch system. This unified approach allows dispatchers to connect groups and individual users in common voice calls and text messages, regardless of their networks, permitting them to communicate with each other while still using their own resources. Dispatchers can also initiate one-way calls to all users, which facilitates easy, simultaneous notification of all end users.

SmartOne is a scalable and adaptable solution that can be tailored to the user's business needs, ranging from a single dispatch location to large systems with central servers and hundreds of remote workstations. The user-friendly interface allows for customization of every workstation through plugins and a unified API interface, ensuring users can easily access the features that are most important for their jobs. SmartOne systems provide the highest level of dependable communications through the use of server redundancy ensuring no single point of failure.

Enhanced functions of SmartOne include local logging and voice recording, instant playback of recent calls, geofencing, alerting points of interest (POI), and a host of security functions such as AES end to end encryption, remote monitoring of radios and stun and revive. SmartOne provides manual and automatic data backup and recovery, allowing for teams to review data including calls, text messages and emergency alarms after an event. The dispatcher may also include monitoring of digital camera systems, web pages and many other features to provide the most integrated solution available.

"Hytera SmartOne is an ideal solution for customers who are looking to efficiently manage their fleet, both in critical and everyday communications when end users may be utilizing different networks or systems," said Chad Stojkovich, Regional Sales Manager, Hytera America, Inc. "We have received positive feedback from our dealers since rolling out the product especially around the system's rich functionality and opportunity for customization."

"Hytera is providing the most flexible and comprehensive solution in the market," said Steve Cragg, VP Sales, Hytera America, Inc. "Its cost effectiveness also means we're making it possible for more organizations to put into place a reliable, unified communications system specified to each one's business needs."

