Hytera Succeeds in Invalidating Claims of Motorola Solutions Patent at U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

MIRAMAR, Fla. and IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States' Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has invalidated a key claim within Motorola Solutions' (MSI) Patent No. 6,591,111, in response to the objection of global land mobile radio communications solutions provider Hytera. Hytera's legal team successfully argued against '111's Independent Claim #1, invalidating portion of an MSI patent that was already set to expire in December 2019.

Prior, the United States' International Trade Commission issued a final order making clear that Hytera's current new-generation i-Series products do not infringe any valid patents, including U.S. Patent No. 8,116,284, and may continue to be imported and sold in the United States. Despite this clear direction, MSI persists in indicating otherwise in its press statements and other communications.

Further, MSI continues to use the United States legal system inappropriately as a front in a quest to maintain its monopoly over two-way land mobile radios in the United States.

"Despite Motorola Solutions' press statements, not only do these patent decisions have zero effect on Hytera's current products, customers or dealers, the PTAB invalidated key claims on a patent MSI knew all along is about to expire anyway," said Tom Wineland, Vice President, Sales for Hytera. "It makes an educated industry observer seriously question the goals of MSI's litigation."

Hytera believes Motorola Solutions' use of omission and exaggeration in its press statements is aimed at confusing buyers and interfering with its ability to serve its dealers.

"The fact is, Hytera is succeeding in expanding choice for land mobile radio buyers, regardless of our competitor's efforts," added Wineland. "Hytera will continue to grow in the U.S. as the best source of innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective DMR products and land-mobile-radio communications solutions."

SOURCE Hytera