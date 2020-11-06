Hyundai Achieves Automatic Emergency Braking Commitment Ahead of Schedule

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the past year, 96% of the Hyundai vehicles produced for sale in the U.S. offered Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard equipment, meeting a voluntary industry commitment two years in advance of the deadline.

"Hyundai's AEB safety technology, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, is now standard on 96% of our lineup of cars and SUVs," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are proud to offer this life-saving technology on the vast majority of new Hyundai vehicles. It speaks to our organizational dedication to vehicle safety and the industry's ability to work together and advance motor vehicle safety voluntarily."

In 2016, Hyundai joined the industry, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in committing to make AEB standard on virtually all light-duty vehicles by September 1, 2022. IIHS estimates that this commitment will prevent 42,000 crashes and 20,000 injuries by 2025, and that front crash prevention systems with both forward collision warning and automatic braking reduce rear-end crashes by half.

Hyundai's Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist uses a camera and/or radar to look for vehicles in the road ahead and warn drivers of a potential collision. If the system determines a collision is imminent, it sounds an alarm and flashes a visual alert. And depending on the circumstances, it will also apply the brakes to avoid impact or minimize damage.

Hyundai also reminds drivers and passengers to always wear safety belts, use appropriate child seats and focus on the drive.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

