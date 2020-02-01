Hyundai Adds Three Years of Complimentary Maintenance on New Models

"Hyundai has always been a company that listens to customers and strives to provide products and services that maximize value and simplify life," said Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor America. "Building on the strong foundation of America's Best Warranty, Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance helps dealers ensure that our owners keep rolling with peace of mind. These programs, along with 5 years of roadside assistance and 3 years of Blue Link connectivity, give owners confidence that we will take care of them once they've joined the Hyundai family."

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is available for new 2020 Hyundai models purchased on or after Feb. 1, 2020, and covers oil changes and tire rotations at normal intervals outlined in each vehicle's owner's manual. These services include:

Normal interval oil and oil filter changes

Tire rotations

More details on the program can be found at www.hyundai3yearmaintenance.com.

Hyundai will start advertising the program on the biggest day in sports with a new commercial that will run during the Big Game pregame show. The spot introduces the program with footage of Hyundai's 2020 Sonata and communicates its newest commitment to customer satisfaction.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience.

Owner Assurance

America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 7-year anti-perforation warranty

10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 7-year anti-perforation warranty Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations Roadside Assistance: 5 years of roadside assistance, 24/7/365 coverage and trip interruption assistance

5 years of roadside assistance, 24/7/365 coverage and trip interruption assistance Blue Link: 3 years of complimentary Blue Link connected car service, including the Connected Care package that provides emergency assistance and maintenance/diagnostic alerts

3 years of complimentary Blue Link connected car service, including the Connected Care package that provides emergency assistance and maintenance/diagnostic alerts Assurance Car Care: Hyundai's pledge for convenient scheduling, factory-trained technicians, free multi-point inspections, clear explanation of recommended services, recap of all completed work and respect for the customer's time

Shopper Assurance

Transparent Pricing: Participating dealers post the market pricing (MSRP minus incentives and any dealer-offered discounts) on the dealer websites so customers know exactly what the market price is for the vehicle. This can reduce the time it takes to negotiate a price and can eliminate the frustration of widely advertised incentives not being displayed on dealer websites.

Participating dealers post the market pricing (MSRP minus incentives and any dealer-offered discounts) on the dealer websites so customers know exactly what the market price is for the vehicle. This can reduce the time it takes to negotiate a price and can eliminate the frustration of widely advertised incentives not being displayed on dealer websites. Flexible Test Drive: Customers are given the option to conduct a test drive for any new vehicle on their own terms through Hyundai Drive, a platform that allows the test drive to be scheduled by contacting the dealer on its website, by phone or by using a custom-built app (in available markets). The selected test-drive vehicle can be delivered to a location of the customer's choosing, such as their home, their office or a coffee shop.

Customers are given the option to conduct a test drive for any new vehicle on their own terms through Hyundai Drive, a platform that allows the test drive to be scheduled by contacting the dealer on its website, by phone or by using a custom-built app (in available markets). The selected test-drive vehicle can be delivered to a location of the customer's choosing, such as their home, their office or a coffee shop. Streamlined Purchase: This feature allows car buyers to complete most of the paperwork online prior to visiting the dealership for a vehicle in the dealer's inventory, reducing the total transaction time. This includes applying for financing, obtaining credit approvals, calculating payment estimates and valuing trade-ins.

This feature allows car buyers to complete most of the paperwork online prior to visiting the dealership for a vehicle in the dealer's inventory, reducing the total transaction time. This includes applying for financing, obtaining credit approvals, calculating payment estimates and valuing trade-ins. 3-Day Worry-Free Exchange: Any customer who is not satisfied with their purchase is given a three-day period to return the car in exchange for another new Hyundai vehicle, contingent upon a dealer inspection and the vehicle having fewer than 300 miles since the purchase/lease date. This turns potential second thoughts into peace of mind. Full conditions and terms of the exchange policy can be found at www.hyundaiusa.com/shopperassurance.

Hyundai has a long legacy of innovative customer programs. Examples such as America's Best Warranty, the innovative job loss protection program during the recession, the trade-in value guarantee offer, Shopper Assurance and many others show Hyundai's dedication to making things better for its customers.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundainews.com

