Hyundai Among the Leaders in Safety with Eight 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards

"As one of the leading automakers in safety designations by IIHS, this achievement represents a significant performance by our engineering and safety teams and further validates the laser-like focus that we have for the safety of our customers and all road users, said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "We will continue on our journey for a world-class North American safety office, through our new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory and child passenger educational safety efforts recently announced during the Chicago Auto Show."

Hyundai products receiving 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings include:

2022 Elantra TOP SAFETY PICK with specific headlights

2022 Sonata TOP SAFETY PICK with specific headlights

2022 Venue TOP SAFETY PICK with specific headlights

2022 Tucson TOP SAFETY PICK+

2022 Palisade TOP SAFETY PICK+

2022 Santa Fe TOP SAFETY PICK+ built after July 2021

2022 Santa Cruz TOP SAFETY PICK with specific headlights

2022 NEXO TOP SAFETY PICK+

To qualify for an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+, the higher of the Institute's two awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength and head restraint tests. Additionally, vehicles must be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trim levels.

The IIHS award criteria remain unchanged from last year, but, beginning in 2023, IIHS will add two new evaluations to the award requirements. For more information, visit IIHS.org.

Safety reminder – Please buckle-up! Seat belts save lives every day. Always wear seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

