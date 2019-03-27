Hyundai Announces Moniker for All-New 2020 Crossover Utility Vehicle: Hyundai Venue
- Venue is Hyundai's New Entry Crossover Utility Vehicle for Urban Entrepreneurs
- Global Reveal at NYIAS Featuring "Augmented Reality" Livestream
Mar 26, 2019, 21:28 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced the name of its all-new 2020 CUV: Hyundai Venue. The new entry CUV name references a 'place' where people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle. The Venue symbolizes a trendy, unique style, perfect for Hyundai's newest and smallest CUV.
Hyundai's naming theme for CUVs has typically been a city or place. Venue embodies the characteristics of 'the place to be', en route to the final destination, wherever that may be.
Global media will see the Venue for the first time at the New York International Auto Show on April 17. The global reveal will incorporate an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) element. Augmented Reality is an interactive experience of a real-world scenario including computer-generated or augmented objects through simulation, without the need for virtual-reality goggles or glasses. Viewers at home can experience the perceptually-enriched experience at the following link: https://www.hyundaiusa.com/ at 10:45 a.m. ET.
HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA
Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 835 dealerships nationwide, with the majority sold in the U.S. built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
Share this article