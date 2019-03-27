Hyundai Announces Moniker for All-New 2020 Crossover Utility Vehicle: Hyundai Venue

Global media will see the Venue for the first time at the New York International Auto Show on April 17. The global reveal will incorporate an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) element. Augmented Reality is an interactive experience of a real-world scenario including computer-generated or augmented objects through simulation, without the need for virtual-reality goggles or glasses. Viewers at home can experience the perceptually-enriched experience at the following link: https://www.hyundaiusa.com/ at 10:45 a.m. ET.

