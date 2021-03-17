Hyundai Brings Complimentary, Fast Charging to Kona and Ioniq with Electrify America Network

Continuing its commitment to accelerate mainstream adoption of electric vehicles, Hyundai Motor America will provide 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging on Electrify America's ultra-fast charging network for owners of 2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric models.

Customers can access their complimentary charging by the easy-to-use Electrify America mobile app that will also help drivers find and navigate to Electrify America stations and to start a charging session. 250 kilowatt-hours equals about 1,000 miles of EPA estimated driving range in a 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric or Ioniq Electric1.

"We know EV interest and sales are expanding, nationwide and more people are adding chargers to their homes every day," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our Kona and Ioniq EV owners are getting additional peace of mind when heading out on longer trips with prepaid access to Electrify America's national fast-charging network. Electrify America's DC fast chargers more than meet the Kona and Ioniq's higher power charging capabilities."

Electrify America has more than 2,400 ultra-fast chargers across the country. Stations are conveniently located along major routes and in metro areas, strategically placed near shopping, banking and dining amenities. Each station has between three and ten individual DC fast chargers to accommodate multiple vehicles charging at one time. The chargers utilize the fastest technology available today – providing speeds of up to 150kW and 350kW for capable vehicles – to help reduce the amount of time spent charging.

"Hyundai Kona and Ioniq Electric model owners can count on our ultra-fast charging network to provide convenient and reliable charging where and when they need it," said Wayne Killen, director of automotive and fleet business development at Electrify America. "With more than 500 charging stations in the U.S., Electrify America's network gives EV owners range confidence traveling across town or across the country. Kona and Ioniq owners gain access to our fast-charging network which was rated Number One by umlaut Inc. in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine in its 2020 "Best-in-Test" award."

Since Electrify America installed its first charging station in May 2018, the company has on average added four charging stations per week. Across the country, 96 percent of the population live within 120 miles of an Electrify America charger. Hyundai customers will be able to manage their fast charging plan through a convenient app provided by Electrify America.

2021 Kona Electric

Generous 258-mile EPA-estimated range i meets more varied lifestyle needs

Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes 2

Standard 64 kWh battery pack

10.25-inch Navigation System available

Kona Electric is Hyundai's first compact electric crossover for the U.S. market, appealing to consumers with active, eco-focused lifestyles of all kinds. Kona Electric's exterior styling features voluminous, aggressive body styling complemented by a low and wide stance for great looks and confident handling in a variety of urban and adventure-oriented driving environments.

2021 Ioniq Electric

EPA estimated driving range of 170 miles ii

38.3 kWh battery pack

7.2 kW On-board charger increases charging speed on L2 AC chargers

Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes 1

EPA estimated 133 combined MPGe makes Ioniq Electric one of the most efficient vehicles sold in the U.S.iii

The Ioniq Electric's 38.3 kWh offers a total of 170 miles of EPA estimated rangei. Its e-motor delivers 134 horsepower and 218 lb.-ft. of torque and is fitted standard with a 7.2-kW on-board charger for Type 2 AC charging. Using a DC fast charger matched to the Ioniq's peak intake of 100 kW, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes3.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. Electrify America earned the "2020 EV Charging Infrastructure Best-in-Test" award from umlaut, an independent testing & validation company, as published in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine noting the brand's accessibility and seamless customer experience. Electrify America's Electrify Home® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

1 Range claim based on full usage of 250 kWh hours of ultra-fast charging and the 2021 Kona Electric's EPA-estimated total range of 258 miles or the 2021 Ioniq Electric's EPA-estimated total range of 170 miles. EPA estimates for comparison purposes only. Actual range and mileage will vary with options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition and other factors.

2 Approximately 54 minutes on a 100-kW DC Fast Charger and approximately 75 minutes on 50-kW DC Fast Charger. Charging rate and time estimate varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery conditions and outside temperature.

3 Approximately 54 minutes on a 100-kW DC Fast Charger and approximately 75 minutes on 50-kW DC Fast Charger. Charging rate and time estimate varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery conditions and outside temperature.

i 2021 Kona Electric 258 mile EPA-estimated total range based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Actual range and mileage will vary with options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition and other factors.

ii 2021 Ioniq Electric 170 mile EPA-estimated total range based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Actual range and mileage will vary with options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition and other factors.

iii 2021 Ioniq Electric: 133 Combined, 145 City and 121 Highway MPGe. MPGe is the EPA equivalent measure of gasoline fuel efficiency for electric mode operation. All figures are EPA estimates and for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition and other factors.

