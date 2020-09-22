Hyundai Celebrates Latinx Artists in Drive-Thru Art Experience

Guests will be transported through South American landscapes where eight art installations created by multi-generational Latinx artists will be on display. An FM station with a playlist curated by KCRW's Raul Campos will provide the soundtrack as guests explore. The Palisade , Sonata , and Elantra will also be on display with custom vehicle wraps designed by their partner artists. Tickets are available, while supplies last, at universe.com/Hyundai . The experience was developed and is being managed by Advantage.

"DRIVEN was created as a safe and immersive environment that explores what drives Latinx artists to create, and to showcase the influence their cultural legacy has on the city of Los Angeles," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Through our partnership with AoE and MOLAA, we were able to tap into their extensive network to showcase talented artist's work within the exhibit."

DRIVEN is a continuation of Hyundai's Hispanic Heritage Month activities, including partnering with the 43rd Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) on a 5-year virtual leadership initiative, and hosting a workshop at the MOLAA's Latino Comics Virtual Expo.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

