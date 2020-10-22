Hyundai CRADLE to Host Mobility Innovators Forum 2020 to Turn Human-centered Mobility into Reality

Under the theme, 'From Vision to Reality', MIF 2020 will expand on last year's discussion, taking next steps toward turning human-centered mobility into reality. With the automotive industry undergoing a major transformation driven by electrification, artificial intelligence and digitalization, MIF 2020 aims to facilitate critical assessment of all technological advancements, policies, regulations and business model changes required to drive further development.

This year, the speakers will host in-depth discussions on the benefits and challenges of creating an impactful autonomous vehicle business, reimagining public-private partnership, ethics and human values, inclusive sustainability, and managing public health and safety in passenger transportation.

"We are extremely excited to have a distinguished roster of speakers for MIF 2020, addressing this year's theme, 'From Vision to Reality,'" said Henry Chung, Head of Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley. "COVID-19 has forced a new reality upon all of us, compelling us revisit our priorities and even some basic principles about the future of mobility. We are all looking forward to hearing the latest insights regarding mobility's path forward that takes evolving market conditions into consideration."

Since its beginning in 2016, MIF has provided a platform that brings together innovators in mobility, technology and business for immersive talks on the challenges, opportunities for collaboration, technological solutions, and shared visions for the future of mobility.

For this year, Hyundai CRADLE has decided to open a special, invitation-only virtual networking session called 'MIF Ignite' on October 30 as a continuum of MIF. Participants can choose one of several topics such as fuel cell business, smart factory and smart city solutions, and communicate with the Group's experts on the topic through a video conference system.

Notable speakers for this year's event include: Sidewalk Labs Chairman Dan Doctoroff, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Arrival Ltd. CEO Denis Sverdlov, Motional CEO Karl Iagnemma, Nuro CEO Jiajun Zhu, San Francisco County Transportation Authority Executive Director Tilly Chang, the Group President and Chief Innovation Officer Youngcho Chi, the Group Head of Urban Air Mobility Jaiwon Shin, and Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley Head Henry Chung.

About Mobility Innovators Forum

MIF has started in 2016 as a hyper-local event initiated by the Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley office. Our humble dedication to providing a platform that brings together the innovators in mobility, technology, and business through immersive talks, tough challenges, better solutions for collaboration, and a vision for the future of mobility. MIF will continue to grow and progress for years to come.

More information about Mobility Innovations Forum, please see: https://mobilityinnovatorsforum.com

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global corporation that has created a value chain based on automobiles, steel, and construction and includes logistics, finance, IT and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's automobile brands include Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on all challenges, we are working to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

